Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Mavericks vs. Suns Showdown on May 4

The top-seeded Phoenix Suns took care of the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals, 121-114. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by 6 points, with the total at 216 for Game 2.

Let’s go over the fantasy outlook for the game for Showdown contests on DraftKings.

NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st] (DAL vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($19,500) - Doncic went for 75 DKFP in Game 1 of the series. He played 45 minutes and garnered a usage rate of 42.8%. He produced 45 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block. He is the alpha and omega of the Mavericks’ offense and is a threat to triple-double on any given night. He has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. It comes down to projected ownership and roster construction.

Devin Booker ($15,000) - Booker played 38 minutes in Game 1 and had a 28.5% usage rate. He went for 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one block which translated to 48.25 DKFP. He only shot 7-for-20 from the field and 1-for-5 from downtown. On the season, he converted 46% of his field goal attempts and 38% from beyond the arc. He’s $300 cheaper than Chris Paul ($15,300) and will likely garner a higher usage rate. If the ownership of Paul is lower due to his limited minutes from last game, then I’d pivot to Paul.

FLEX Plays

Mikal Bridges ($7,600) - The usage rate will likely be below 20% for Bridges, but he’s such an important player for the Suns at both ends of the floor. As a result, he’s on the floor a ton. He played 42 minutes in Game 1 and has played over 40 minutes in every game but one in the playoffs. He’s scored in double-figures in all but one game as well with a high of 31 points. He contributes in every statistical category, and because of the attention given to Paul and Booker, Bridges has attempted at least nine shots in every game in the playoffs with four games in double figures. He’s gone for at least 25 DKFP in every game in the playoffs with three games above 30 and a high of 51.75. The floor is solid and a ceiling game is within the range of outcomes if everything breaks right, although it’s a low probability.

Value

Maxi Kleber ($4,400) - Kleber played 25 minutes in Game 1. He doesn’t do much outside of shoot 3-pointers and grab rebounds, so the floor is low. That said, he can access a ceiling if he gets hot or receives more playing time than expected. The Suns boost the 3-point prowess to opposing centers by 27.52% above the league average, so the matchup is a good one for Kleber. In Game 1, he went for 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from downtown.

Fades

Cameron Payne ($3,200) - It’s tough to fade a player who is $3,200. That said, he played 19 minutes in Game 1 and put up 20.25 DKFP. The Suns were up 17 points heading into the fourth quarter so Payne received extra run. Paul only played 29 minutes. I don’t expect another blowout, so Paul should receive his normal allotment of playing time while Payne will go down to the 11 to 12-minute range.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,800) - Dinwiddie played 31 minutes in Game 1 but only had a 12.1% usage rate. He put up 22.75 DKFP. So far in the playoffs in games that Luka has played, Dinwiddie has scored fewer than 10 points in three of four games with a usage rate below 20% in two of those contests.

The Outcome

The Suns were the best team in the NBA when healthy during the regular season, and they showed the world why in Game 1. Offense, defense, special teams. They are great in every facet of the game. They have been climbing the playoff mountain the last few seasons, getting closer to the top each time. While they fell short, they have learned and are poised to hoist the chip this season. Therefore, I don’t see them being complacent in Game 2 and should deflect what will likely be a spirited Dallas team. I see them sweeping the leg to protect home court.

Final score: Suns 113, Mavericks 105

