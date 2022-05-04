Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Frontcourt Plays for May 4

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings frontcourt plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

I’m going back to Tobias Harris. His points prop is set at 19.5, or at least it was the last time I checked on DraftKings Sportsbook. And from what we’ve seen from him throughout this series, I feel confident he can hit that over. He was consistently looking for his shot and was by far Philly’s most aggressive player in Game 1. This is a great matchup for him, because Miami doesn’t have someone big enough to knock him off his spot. So I look for him to stay aggressive tonight.

And heading over to the Mavs-Suns game quickly, Deandre Ayton over 19.5 points at plus-money is very appealing as well. Between Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas simply doesn’t have anyone that can contain Ayton down low. He’s hit the over on this number in four of his last five games and I expect that streak to continue tonight.

