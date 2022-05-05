NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington slate locks at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. Chase Elliott ($11,100) — The JR Motorsports cars are fast. Chase Elliott is a Cup Series Champion and an Xfinity Series Champion. What is there to think about?

2. Noah Gragson ($10,800) — He should have won both Darlington races last season, and he wasn’t having that good of a season. This year, he’s on a roll. The field should be very afraid.

3. Justin Allgaier ($10,200) — The No. 7 JRM Chevy wasn’t the best car in either of the Darlington races last season, but the spring wreckfest came down to restarts. Allgaier is one of the best restarters in the Xfinity Series, and he won.

4. Ty Gibbs ($10,500) — In his first race at “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” he was in third place on lap 126. Gibbs had overcome a penalty, contact with Bradon Jones and an overheating issue. Unfortunately, Gibbs was not able to recover from a second speeding penalty in Stage 3.

5. Josh Berry ($9,800) — The JRM Chevys are fast. The entire stable is competing for wins each week. Berry got the win at Dover, but it could have easily been Allgaier or Mayer. The JRM stack is a thing this season.

6. AJ Allmendinger ($9,600) — Before the fall Darlington race, Allmendinger told the broadcasters that he was lost. Allmendinger had the second-best average running position in both Darlington races last season. If he was confused, how bad was Darlington for the rest of the field?

7. Daniel Hemric ($8,400) — By the second half of Stage 3, Hermic will be in the top 5. As the defending champ, he is one of the best drivers in the Xfinity Series, but he does not have one of the best cars. He can will his car to a top-5 finish, but he’ll need help to win the second race of his career.

8. Brandon Jones ($8,800) — How did he win the 2020 fall Darlington race? Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain wrecked each other battling for the win on the last lap. Jones drove around their wrecked cars and won.

9. John Hunter Nemechek ($9,400) — He’s not in the No. 18 JGR Toyota, but Nemechek has been a top-5 driver in the No. 26 Sam Hunt Toyota. It’s not official, but when JHN drives, it seems that this car is prepared by TRD if not the JGR Xfinity team.

10. Sam Mayer ($8,600) — Technically, Mayer didn’t wreck last week, but driving around the track without a tire isn’t good either. How is he going to run a clean race at one of the most treacherous tracks on the circuit?

11. Ryan Truex ($9,000) — The No. 18 JGR car won at Darlington last fall, but it was being driven by Denny Hamlin — the best Xfinity Series Darlington racer ever. Truex has said it himself, the car is better than the driver.

12. Sheldon Creed ($9,200) — This should be interesting. Creed won both of the Truck Series races at Darlington last season. He doesn’t seem to be ready to win an Xfinity race yet, but if this race ends with a late race restart, then don’t count him out.

13. Tyler Reddick ($10,000) — The No. 48 Big Machine Chevy will be prepared by RCR and driven by Tyler Reddick. Last fall, Reddick raced for Our Motorsports at Darlington, but struggled. He was only inside the top 10 for 16% of the race.

14. Ryan Sieg ($7,500) — He earned another top-10 finish last week at Dover, and this time he did it starting from the back. Sieg is having one of the best seasons by a small team driver in recent memory, and he deserves a win.

15. Bayley Currey ($4,600) — This price is an insult to the driver and JD Motorsports. There have been worse drivers in worse cars priced higher than Curry. It seems the pricing algorithm does not like Curry’s average starting position and his DNFs.

