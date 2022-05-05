DraftKings Marketplace NFT Trends for April 22 to May 6

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Tom Brady is arguably one of the best football players ever, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr is a rising star in Major League Baseball. One has seven championship wins over a 20-plus year career, and the other led the MLB in HRs (48) and runs (123) in his third season (2021). So what does the old sage Brady and Junior have in common? The DraftKings Marketplace. Both NFTs were dropped recently and the numbers are just as staggering as their stats.

Tom Brady “Man in the Arena” Collection:

Before we get into the numbers, let’s talk about what this TB12 collection entails. The Brady “Man in the Arena” (MITA) NFTs are limited edition collectibles related to Man in the Arena docuseries, produced by Autograph in conjunction with ESPN. This drop is celebrating Tom Brady’s seven Superbowl wins and centered around the last MITA episode released on ESPN. There was an auction and three direct sale drops over the last couple of weeks. The GOAT’s latest NFT drops:

Tom Brady Man in The Arena NFT Total Bids Winning Bid NFT Total Bids Winning Bid Tom Brady Golden Ticket: XXXVIII 18 $10,000 Tom Brady Golden Ticket: XXXVI 7 $10,000 Tom Brady Golden Ticket: XXXIX 15 $11,200 Tom Brady Golden Ticket: XLIX 40 $13,300 Tom Brady Golden Ticket: LI 33 $16,500 Tom Brady Golden Ticket: LIII 39 $17,100 Tom Brady Golden Ticket: LV 15 $21,000

Here’s a look at how the Tom Brady MITA Magazine singed has done on the secondary market:

Tom Brady Man in the Arena NFT PRICE NFT PRICE Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $7,999 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $5,900 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $5,500 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,750 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,700 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,675 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,600 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,500 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,500 Tom Brady: Man in the Arena ESPN Magazine Signed $4,450

There’s a ton of action on the Marketplace with Brady’s NFT. A big reason outside of their intrinsic value of Brady being the greatest NFL players is the utility associated with them. Like any object, the higher the utility, the higher the value. Here is the list of what the owners of Brady’s MITA owners receive with their winning bids:

Gold Ticket Stub - Signed (AUCTION)

Each holder receives the following:

Two (2) domestic flight and hotel reservations to Tampa, FL

Meet Tom Brady after a session of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

Signed Tom Brady Football

Tom Brady Silver Arena Card - Unsigned (DIRECT SALE)

Any Primary Market purchaser gets the following:

Video message from Tom (created by Autograph visible on Autograph.IO only to holders)

ESPN+ Subscription (1 month)

Tom Brady Holofoil Arena Card - Unsigned (DIRECT SALE)

Any Primary Market purchaser gets the following:

Video message from Tom (created by Autograph visible on Autograph.IO only to holders)

ESPN+ Subscription (1 month)

Tom Brady Black Label Arena Card - Unsigned (DIRECT SALE)

Video message from Tom (created by Autograph visible on Autograph.IO only to holders)

ESPN+ Subscription (1 month)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Metabila Colletion:

Metabilia is a new NFT company partnering with DraftKings to provide the best NFTs on the marketplace. Refer to the Metablila Article to find out more information about the partnership. This is Guerrero Jr.’s first NFT and they did exceptionally well. Here are the Marketplace numbers:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. NFT Price NFT Price Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Black $3,010 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Black $3,000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Black $2,600 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Black $2,500 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Black $2,500 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Black $2,127 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Platinum $250 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Platinum $175 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Platinum $169 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: Series I - Platinum $165

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 U.S. states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.