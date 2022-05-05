Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for May 5

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Steve Buchanan join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Steve Buchanan:

Max Kepler should be back in the lineup tonight for the Twins, the Twins are getting a lot of their lineup back tonight presumably. Going up against Spenser Watkins, who spells his first name really strange, but I’m not going to hold that against him. That’s his parents’ thing. But Watkins, you look at his numbers across the board, he’s got a 2.55 ERA—looks nice! But then you’ve got a 5.19 FIP. Something’s coming, and it’s probably going to come tonight against the Twins. Kepler is really quietly starting to put together a solid run as of late, averaging 10.2 DraftKings fantasy points over his last 10 games—four home runs, two doubles, nine RBI in that span. Only $3,500. Those are some pretty good numbers for somebody who is $3,500. So if Kepler is back in the lineup tonight, he should have a good spot in the lineup going up against the righty—it feels like a bit of a steal.

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to make an assumption that Jose Altuve and his very sore groin are not going to be playing in tonight’s game. Maybe that’s a bit presumptuous, but it’s at least a situation to watch out for. And if Altuve is not playing, that means the Astros are going to need a leadoff hitter, and it’s probably going to be Chas McCormick, who is just $3,000 going up against Tarik Skubal. I like Skubal, but he’s still a left-handed pitcher who has been prone to the home run ball in prior aspects to his career. He’s kind of smoothed that out so far a little bit this season. But McCormick, .305 average, 129 wRC+ so far against left-handed pitching in 2022, and like I said, he has primarily been the Astros’ leadoff hitter when Jose Altuve has been unavailable, specifically against left-handed starters. So if you’re going to get the Astros’ leadoff guy for $3,000, I almost don’t need a name, it’s just “Astros leadoff hitter for $3,000” and you stick that person in the lineup.

