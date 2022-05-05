Fantasy Hockey Picks: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Value Plays for May 5

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Rotowire’s AJ Scholz joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for today’s NHL slate.

AJ Scholz:

For me, as far as value goes, I’m going to look to the morning skates here. Sam Reinhart is going to switch places with Claude Giroux on that second line. Now, this shouldn’t impact Giroux, so if you want to use him, I think he’s still in play, he’ll be on the No. 1 power play unit. Reinhart, however, gets bumped up to play with Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau, so $4,400, a pretty good value for a guy who is going to play with some top offensive producers there.

AJ’s Pick: Sam Reinhart ($4,400)

