Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 6

DratKings’ Friday main MLB slate features 13 games, but weather is going to be a problem. Five games have a good chance to either deal with delays or postponement, and a sixth has inclement weather in the early-afternoon forecast. We’re going to steer clear of all those games to ensure we’re prepared for the worst, but be sure to check in with DK Live — either on Twitter or through the DK Live app — near lock.

For additional picks across all MLB games, find me on Twitter @Nick_Friar.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($9,200) - Gilbert has had as strong a start to the season as anyone. Although you might think a 0.64 ERA over five starts would equate to at least one 30-DKFP outing, that’s not been the case for the Seattle right-hander. However, Gilbert hasn’t produced fewer than 20 DKFP in a 2022 start. A big reason for his early success is his 24.7% soft-contact rate.

On Friday, he’ll see a familiar lineup. Gilbert struck out seven over 5 2/3 scoreless vs. the Rays on April 26. An outing like that could very well happen again since the Rays have the seventh-highest ground ball rate and ninth-highest strikeout rate against righties.

Other Options – Merrill Kelly ($8,200), Eric Lauer ($10,300)

Value

Josh Winder, Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics ($6,400) – The rookie right-hander has gotten better with each outing, with his only rough 2022 appearance being his MLB debut. Since Winder has limited walks (6.6% walk rate) and hard contact (22.2% hard-contact rate) to start the season, he makes for a safe value play. Factor in the Athletics having the third-highest strikeout rate (25.6%) against right-handed pitching, and Winder becomes a great value play.

Other Options – Luis Garcia ($7,400), Sandy Alcantara ($7,700)

INFIELD

Stud

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants ($6,000) – Arenado is trending upward, and Alex Cobb ($8,400) is trying to figure things out opening the month on a rough note. Unfortunately for Cobb, the St. Louis third baseman has a .461 wOBA and .239 ISO against right-handed pitching to start the season. And even with his 0-for-3 showing on Thursday, Arenado has a hit in five of his last seven, logging an extra-base hit in four of those games.

Stud

Josh Bell, Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels ($4,700) – If there’s a theme for Friday, it’s target Jaime Barria ($5,700). Bell has torched right-handed pitching to start the season, posting a 1.091 OPS, .231 ISO and .479 wOBA against righties to this point. Bell also has a 27.3% HR/FB against righties this year, which could come into play against Barria and his 35.7 FB% against left-handed hitters.

Other Options – Manny Machado ($5,700), Rowdy Tellez ($4,400)

Value

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers ($4,100) – The kid has produced double-digit DKFP in his last three games played, going yard in two of those contests. Four of his 2022 homers have come off right-handed pitchers, who he has a 40.5% hard-contact rate against. Beau Brieske ($5,900) did well vs. the Dodgers last time out, but he’s given up three home runs through two starts.

Value

Tucker Barnhart, Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros ($3,500) – Barnhart’s consistency at the plate isn’t typical for someone in his situation at the bottom of the order. He’s clearly taking advantage of the fact he gets more pitches to work with. That puts him in position to get driven in with the top of the order right behind him. Also, even though right-handed hitters haven’t put up big numbers against Luis Garcia ($7,700), they have a 37.5% hard-contact rate against him.

Other Options – Sheldon Neuse ($3,800), Nick Ahmed ($3,100)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics ($5,300) – Did you see that home run he hit on Thursday? Buxton continues to mash, logging two homers and a double throughout his recent 6-for-19 stretch. Weirdly, it’s just a matter of whether or not he plays.

With Cole Irvin hitting the 15-day IL, Zach Logue ($4,000) is expected to start for Oakland on Friday. Velocity isn’t everything, but 90 from the left side isn’t going to get it done against Buxton and his 42.9% hard-contact rate against left-handed pitching.

Stud

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels ($5,000) – Back to the Barria matchup. Soto had a lot of fun in Colorado, launching two home runs and in Washington’s three-game set at Coors. But even before that series, he’d found a groove, going 5-for-12 with a homer in San Francisco. To no one’s surprise, the lefty is mashing righties in the process, posting a .283 ISO and .452 wOBA against them this season. On top of all that, he gets to face a starter on Friday who has a 40% hard-contact rate against left-handed hitters.

Other Options – Shohei Ohtani ($5,800)

Value

Juan Yepez, St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants ($2,100) – This guy absolutely mashed in the minors last year, hitting 27 home runs and 29 doubles over 111 games. Yepez did more of the same to start 2022, launching nine homers to go with five doubles in 22 games, bringing us to where we are now. Two doubles in his MLB debut on Wednesday, then two singles on Thursday. This kid is rolling and must-play at this price tag.

Value

Yadiel Hernandez, Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels ($3,400) – You always have to consider a value bat that’s in the middle of any order. It also helps that Hernandez has been rolling lately, going 12 for his last 22 with four doubles. But the big reason he’s one of the best value bats of the night: He’s facing a right-handed pitcher who struggles with lefty bats.

Other Options – Manuel Margot ($2,900), Trevor Larnach ($2,300)

TEAM TO STACK

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels – We’ve talked about him quite a bit already, but Berria is a great pitcher to target with lefties on Friday. Washington’s No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters have all been highlighted above and are in play with Berria giving up a lot of fly balls to lefties and a hard-contact rate of 40%. For a left-handed bat further down in the order, consider Keibert Ruiz ($4,200), who should be feeling good about himself after Washington’s series in Colorado.

Other Options – Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is dk-nfriar) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.