Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Suns vs. Mavericks Showdown on May 6

The Suns and Mavericks continue their second-round series Friday night in Dallas and below are some of my favorite options to consider for this Showdown slate.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($19,800) - Trailing 0-2 in this best of seven, Doncic should have to put up a massive stat line in this must-win situation for the Mavs. The Slovenian has garnered a league-high 38.2% usage rate this postseason, resulting in 59.4 DKFP per game. With so much on the line, Doncic should play essentially the entire game, and to top it all off, he will be back on his home floor, where the superstar has been 2.9 DKFP per game better than on the road this season. Doncic is almost guaranteed to lead this slate in DKFP and is the unrivaled top captain option for this Showdown slate.

Mikal Bridges ($11,100) - If looking for a pay-down option at captain, Bridges makes a ton of sense at this reasonable price. Given he is the Suns’ top wing defender, Bridges is leading the club with a whopping 41.5 minutes per game during the playoffs, which has translated into 31.5 DKFP per game. With this incredible volume, the forward has a rather safe floor and not only does utilizing Bridges at captain open up a plethora of possibilities for your lineup, but it is also a strategy that is sure to be contrarian.

Flex Plays:

Devin Booker ($10,200) - Since returning from the hamstring injury two games ago, Booker has shown no signs of rust, exposing the Mavs for 46.4 DKFP per game. The Kentucky product has led the Suns with a 28.5% usage rate through these first two wins over Dallas, and has seen no minutes limit, logging 37 minutes a night. Booker is amassing 45.1 DKFP per game on the road this season and is just too cheap for his excellent combination of safety and upside.

Value Plays:

Reggie Bullock ($6,800) - Given his huge role, Bullock has to be considered. The veteran has received a team-high 40 minutes per game during the Mavs’ postseason run, helping him score at least 25 DKFP in six of eight starts. Bullock’s hefty workload isn’t reflected in this price tag and he is one of the better values on the board Friday.

JaVale McGee ($2,200) - McGee is a worthwhile flier at this low of a cost. As Deandre Ayton’s backup, McGee is producing 14 DKFP per game this postseason, recording double-digit DKFP in six of eight contests. Overall, in five matchups against the Mavs this season, the center is contributing 17.8 DKFP per game. While this may not seem like much, anything over 10 DKFP would be a terrific return at this cheap salary and rostering McGee allows you to attack multiple high-end players.

Fades:

Jalen Brunson ($8,000) - The Suns present arguably the best collection of perimeter defenders in the NBA and Brunson has had major issues in this matchup. So far in this series, the guard has shot a miserable 32.1% from the field and has only provided 22 DKFP per game. Brunson’s salary is severely inflated right now after his impressive first-round series against the Jazz – which included three starts without Doncic – and is the easiest fade on the slate.

The Outcome

As noted above, I fully expect Doncic to put on a show in this critical tilt, but I still believe Phoenix in the end will prevail. In five matchups this season, the Suns own a 5-0 record against Dallas, winning by an average of 10 points. Furthermore, Phoenix has been the best road team in the association by a wide margin this season, with a 34-10 record. Only favored by one point on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are a must bet.

Final Score: Suns 112, Mavs 104

