Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 6

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Jeff Pratt:

Anytime you can get consistent 20-ish fantasy point production out of a player who is priced under $5K, it’s a steal, and that’s exactly the case with Maxi Kleber, who comes in at $4,400. You look at Kleber’s stat line and nothing really pops out, but he does a little bit of everything and he’s racked up 18+ DK fantasy points in three straight contests. His usage rate has also seen a significant bump in two of those contests. The Mavs are looking for help offensively besides Luka Doncic and Kleber has shown he can handle some of that burden. There aren’t a ton of great value plays on tonight’s slate, but he’s definitely one of them.

And quickly, on the other side of that matchup, I also think Jae Crowder is a solid play at $5K. He’s scored 27+ DK fantasy points in both games of this series and he’s shooting 60% from three over those two contests as well. We know what type of role Crowder is going to play. If he’s making his shots, the production will be there.

Jeff’s Picks: Maxi Kleber ($4,400), Jae Crowder ($5,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

﻿21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.