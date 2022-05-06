Fantasy Basketball GPP Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Tournament Plays for May 6

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings tournament/GPP play for tonight’s NBA slate.

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

So I guess I’ll give the GPP/tournament pivot off of what I guess will be the chalk, which is playing Luka, or Harden, or both, and trying to fit in some cheaper guys. And that’s just playing Jalen Brunson instead of Luka and then maybe using some midrange players. So I don’t know that I would necessarily call Brunson a value play, I don’t think he’s underpriced really, but at $6,400, he’s cheap enough that playing him instead of Doncic and hoping for foul trouble, hoping for a blowout, or hoping for just a bad game—Luka does have a propensity for technicals, maybe if they don’t play well tonight, there is a chance that he just gets really frustrated.

But Brunson just hasn’t played well in the last couple games, he hasn’t played well in this series, and I don’t think anyone is going to be using him. Also, he just doesn’t really fit in the lineup construction where you need cheaper players to fit around these studs. And I guess we’ll see if people actually do want to play James Harden.

So my hunch is that there’s a lot of stars and scrubs lineups, and if you play someone in the midrange like Brunson, there’s a huge amount of leverage to be had there. Maybe Brunson finally gets it back together. He’s not playing the Jazz anymore, but I do think he has a good game in him.

Matt’s Pick: Jalen Brunson ($6,400)

