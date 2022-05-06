Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for May 6

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne and Rotowire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Editor’s note: Tonight’s game between the Royals and the Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather.

I’m looking at MJ Melendez at $2200 if he plays. He’s the young catching prospect who’s come up, just played two games, but he’s supposed to have an excellent bat. We’re not sure exactly how often he’s going to be in the lineup given that Salvador Perez is there, although both of them are probably bat-first kind of guys, so expect plenty of DH for both of them. He’s a guy who’s supposed to have a ton of raw power. Last year at the Triple-A level, he hit .293/.413/.620 in 44 games with 13 homers. Really broke out at Double-A as well—28 homers in 79 games. Wasn’t actually doing well at the Triple-A level this season but the team decided they needed him. If he’s in the lineup, I think he’s a lot better than $2200 at the catcher position.

It’s probably a bit of a cop-out, but I’m just going to go with Royce Lewis, who we’ve already been told will be in the lineup tonight—before we came on air, we saw that Carlos Correa was placed on the injured list. The Twins need this guy right now and because he is making his MLB debut, as is often the case, he is just $2,000. He’s the bare minimum minimum on DraftKings tonight. Former No. 1 overall pick in 2017, was really hitting the baseball well in Triple-A this season, over 100 plate appearances with a 164 wRC+.

It’s hard to say exactly where he’s going to end up in the Twins’ lineup, but considering the amount of injuries they have right now, I feel like he’s going to be in at least the top two thirds—maybe even just taking over the No. 2 spot for Correa. So you know, obviously, wait and see where he ends up in that Twins lineup, and that can kind of dictate how much exposure you’re getting to a guy like Royce Lewis. But $2,000 for someone with his offensive potential in a matchup against Zach Logue as well, who is literally a Triple-A level pitcher—he’s he’s getting the call-up tonight because the Athletics just need someone. I think it’s a really nice spot.

