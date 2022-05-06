Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for the Goodyear 400

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings NASCAR value plays for the Goodyear 400.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I got a couple of value plays here, I went deep this week, okay. I’m bringing it. Erik Jones, $7700, this guy, I talk about good tracks for guys who drive cars, Erik Jones: six top tens, three top fives, and a win in Darlington. This guy’s been very, very good recently too, like he’s been in the mix, producing some pretty good DraftKings scores as well—49 points last week, 54 the week before—Erik Jones at $7700 is definitely a driver—I was about to say player—a driver you’re going to want to have an eye on.

Then Justin Haley at $5900, he’s been in the mix lately, too. You look at what he was doing last week—led for 19 laps—he was right in there. I think Justin Haley is a very good longshot bet too.

Then I’m going to throw Kurt Busch as well, another driver who just has a really good track record here.

Pearce Dietrich:

I can get on board with Kurt Busch and Justin Haley, but do not play Erik Jones. Erik Jones accumulated those stats when he was racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, which is a top-tier team. He is now with Richard Petty Motorsports, and last year with Richard Petty Motorsports finished 32nd and 18th, I believe, so ignore the track history for Erik Jones.

The guy I want to go with has good track history recently at this track and that is Corey Lajoie at $4900. He finished 15th last year in the grueling, challenging Southern 500—this is a high tire wear track and guys that can manage their tires can do well, and we’ve seen Corey Lajoie do that. He also got a top 15 last week—he’s trending in the right direction. $4900, it’s just way too cheap. This is a pricing error from my standpoint.

Geoff’s Picks: Erik Jones ($7,700), Justin Haley ($5,900), Kurt Busch ($7,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Corey Lajoie ($4,900)

