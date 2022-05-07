Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 7

Saturday’s NBA slate should be a good one. There are two games on tap, both of which have massive implications. The action gets underway with the Bucks vs. the Celtics at 3:30 p.m. ET and wraps up with the Warriors vs. the Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both of these series are currently tied at one game apiece, and history suggests whoever wins Game 3 has a great chance of winning the series. Expect all four of these teams to treat these like must-win contests.

Let’s dive into some of the top studs and values at each position to help with your DraftKings NBA lineups.

Point Guard

Stud

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($10,300) – Morant has been fantastic all year, but he’s taken things to another level in the second round vs. the Warriors. He’s scored at least 68.25 DKFP in back-to-back games, averaging 40.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game. He’s also added three steals per game and posted an average usage rate of 38.8%. Overall, his average of 1.56 DKFP per minute over the past month trail only Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,500) among Saturday’s players. Morant is significantly cheaper than Antetokounmpo on Saturday, and he has a much more appealing matchup as well. Ultimately, he’s my favorite stud target on the slate.

Other Options – Stephen Curry ($9,200), Jrue Holiday ($8,100)

Value

De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($4,300) – Melton stands out as an excellent option at just $4,300, and he’s racked up at least 25 minutes in each of his past two games. Historically, Melton has averaged 24.6 DKFP in 55 career games with between 23 and 27 minutes, making him one of the best values of the day.

Other Options – Marcus Smart ($6,200)

Shooting Guard

Stud

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($8,000) –Brown had been in a bit of a slump recently, but he broke out in his last game. He racked up 53.25 DKFP over 38.2 minutes in a comfortable win vs. the Bucks in Game 2.

That said, I wouldn’t expect a repeat performance. He shot 11-of-18 from the field and 6-of-10 from 3-point range, both of which are unsustainable moving forward. Still, Brown has averaged 1.17 DKFP per minute this season, and he should see around 40 minutes on Saturday. That gives him appeal at $8,000, even with a bit of regression.

Other Options – Jordan Poole ($7,200), Desmond Bane ($6,400)

Value

Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($4,500) – Allen is coming off a brutal showing in his last contest, but he played at least 28.3 minutes for the third time in his past four games. He should see a similar workload on Saturday, and Allen has averaged 0.80 DKFP per minute over the past month. He doesn’t provide much of a ceiling, but he’s one of the safer plays in this price range.

Other Options – None

Small Forward

Stud

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($10,000) – Tatum is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league, and he’s had an excellent fantasy season. He’s averaged 1.31 DKFP per minute and 46.75 DKFP per game, both of which are the best marks of his career.

However, it’s fair to question if he’s a bit overpriced at the moment. He doesn’t seem to possess the same kind of upside as Morant or Antetokounmpo, but he’s priced in the same ballpark. He’s scored 44.0 DKFP or less in three of his past five games, which simply isn’t getting it done at $10,000. Overall, he’s tough to justify as anything other than a GPP-pivot.

Other Options – None

Value

Otto Porter, Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($3,700) – The Warriors have a few additional minutes up for grabs following the injury to Gary Payton II. He was one of their best perimeter defenders, so his absence is a big blow. Porter is one potential replacement in the rotation. Porter has averaged 0.93 DKFP per minute this season, so he can take advantage of a few additional minutes.

Other Options – Wesley Matthews ($3,500), Ziaire Williams ($3,200)

Power Forward

Stud

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($11,500) – Antetokounmpo was able to overcome the Celtics’ elite defense in their first playoff matchup, but they got the best of him in Game 2. Antetokounmpo posted an elite 47.1% usage rate over 37.7 minutes, but he still managed just 51.25 DKFP. The Celtics have been putting the clamps on people all season, and not even Antetokounmpo is immune.

With that in mind, Antetokounmpo’s upside is a bit lower than usual in this series. That still gives him the potential to be the highest scorer on the slate, but expectations should be tempered.

Other Options – Draymond Green ($6,800)

Value

Al Horford, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($5,900) – The return of Robert Williams ($4,800) has done nothing to diminish the fantasy value for Horford. He’s racked up at least 37.5 DKFP in each game vs. the Bucks despite a relatively low usage rate. He’s made up for it with his work on the glass, as a distributor and with his defense. His well-rounded skill set is why he’s averaged 1.01 DKFP per minute this season, making him a steal at just $5,900.

Other Options – Grant Williams ($4,200)

Center

Stud

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors ($6,300) – Jackson was quiet in the Grizzlies’ last game, but at least he managed to stay on the floor. He’s now tallied at least 28.6 minutes in three straight games, which is a huge development for his fantasy stock. JJJ is one of the best producers at the position on a per-minute basis, so expect a bounce-back performance with a similar workload.

Other Options – Brandon Clarke ($6,000)

Value

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($4,600) – The Celtics did a great job of keeping Lopez at bay in their last outing. He attempted just two shots over 25.3 minutes, which limited him to just 15.0 DraftKings points. That level of aggression is virtually unheard of for Lopez. He averaged more than 10 field goal attempts in 22.9 minutes per game during the regular season, so expect him to be much more active in Game 3.

Other Options – Kevon Looney ($3,200), Xavier Tillman ($3,100)

