Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for 76ers vs. Heat Showdown on May 8

Sunday night in Philadelphia, the 76ers and Heat continue their second round series and below are some of my favorite options to consider for this Showdown slate.

Captain’s Picks

Jimmy Butler ($15,300) – Butler has been a stud so far this postseason. Behind a team-high 28.5% usage rate – which is a 2.5 percentage point upgrade from his average during the regular season – Butler has scored over 50 DKFP in five of seven starts. The wing’s salary has oddly dropped $800 since his 50.75 DKFP showing in Game 3 on Friday and is my preferred captain option at this discounted price tag.

Tobias Harris ($12,600) – Even with Joel Embiid (orbital) back in the fold for Game 3, Harris stuffed the stat sheet en route to 37 DKFP. Including this effort, the forward is now amassing 39 DKFP in 40 minutes per game across nine starts this postseason, with no outings less than 33 DKFP. Harris is underpriced for his safe floor in this pivotal tilt for the Sixers, and is the best option at captain if not paying up for Butler.

Flex Plays:

Joel Embiid ($11,200) – While utilizing Embiid at captain is not ideal for roster construction, attacking the center as a flex option is a wise move for this slate. In his return from a two-game absence Friday, Embiid was rusty, finishing with only 36.75 DKFP. That being said, the MVP candidate wasn’t limited, logging 36.2 minutes, and should post a better stat line in his second start back. This season, Embiid is handling a godly 37.2% usage rate and producing 1.63 DKFP per minute. Plus, before Game 3, the big man was generating 46.1 DKFP per game this postseason and 50.3 DKFP per game in his first three matchups of the year against the Heat.

Value Plays:

P.J. Tucker ($4,600) – With this Showdown slate lacking appealing cheap plays, Tucker is a priority at this low price tag. Through his first eight playoff starts this year, the defensive specialist has contributed 20.2 DKFP per game. Additionally, the Heat are two-point underdogs on the DraftKings Sportsbook and Tucker has eclipsed 20 DKFP in seven of the past 11 contests he has competed in that have presented a spread under three points.

Dewayne Dedmon ($2,000) – While it’s risky, taking a chance on Dedmon has a ton of merit to help you jam in multiple studs. The center is collecting one DKFP per minute this season and anything over 10 DKFP would be a huge win at this near minimum salary, which is something Dedmon has accomplished in four of the Heat’s first eight playoff games. Furthermore, Dedmon has posted double-digit DKFP in four of six meetings against the Sixers this season.

Fades:

Kyle Lowry ($7,000) - After missing four straight games due to a hamstring injury, Lowry returned Friday, but was mostly ineffective, going 0-4 from the field and amassing only 11 DKFP in 25 minutes. While it’s a small sample of only four contests, Lowry has struggled to make an impact for Miami during their current playoff run, supplying only 21.2 DKFP per game with an extremely underwhelming 13.2% usage rate. The veteran is essentially priced up based on his name value alone and is very tough to justify at this cost.

The Outcome

While the Sixers should put up a good fight, I expect the Heat to bounce back and steal one in Philadelphia on Sunday. As mentioned above, Butler is playing excellent basketball right now and Miami has been great coming off a loss this season, boasting a 20-10 record. As +110 ML underdogs on the DraftKings Sportsbook, backing the Heat to pull off the upset in Game 4 is the right choice.

Final Score: Heat 104, 76ers 98

