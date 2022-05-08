Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Celtics vs. Bucks Showdown on May 9

Coming off Saturday’s epic Game 3, the Celtics and Bucks continue their second-round series Monday in Milwaukee, and some of my favorite options to consider for this Showdown slate are below.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (BOS vs MIL)

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($19,800) – Far and away, Antetokounmpo brings the highest ceiling in this contest. In Saturday’s Game 3, the reigning NBA Finals MVP destroyed the Celtics and their league-best defense for 77.5 DKFP. This season, Antetokounmpo has turned his game up a notch on his home floor, scoring 5.5 more DKFP per game than when on the road. After Saturday’s nail-biter, Milwaukee is only favored by one-point for Game 4 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and when Antetokounmpo has been at home and competing in a spread under three points this season, the superstar has been a monster with 71 DKFP per game.

Al Horford ($12,300) – Horford’s size, strength and veteran savviness make him one of the best defenders the Celtics have to throw at Antetokounmpo. As a result, Horford has seen 37.3 minutes per game so far this series, which is a significant upgrade from the 29.1 minutes per game the 35-year-old received during the regular season. With the heavy workload, Horford has turned the clocks back and looked like his former All-Star self, generating 45.1 DKFP per game. While Horford’s price tag is slowly increasing, he remains criminally underpriced for his current workload and is a core play for this slate, captain or flex.

Flex Plays

Jaylen Brown ($10,000) – After looking hampered by a hamstring injury in Game 1, Brown has been terrific, recording over 50 DKFP in back-to-back starts. Overall, the Cal product has been excellent vs. the Bucks this season, amassing 45.3 DKFP per game across six matchups. Trying to avoid a 1-3 deficit, Brown should see over 40 minutes of action Monday and has a strong chance of exceeding 50 DKFP for the third straight game.

Value Plays

Grant Williams ($5,000) – Williams has flourished as the Celtics’ sixth man this postseason, knocking down 3-pointers at 48.6% clip, helping him score 23 DKFP per game. Just like with Horford, the Celtics need Williams on the floor as much as possible for defensive purposes against Antetokounmpo, and Williams should log right around 35 minutes in this pivotal tilt. The forward has posted at least 24 DKFP in four of six matchups vs. Milwaukee this season and is a must-have value play at this cost.

Pat Connaughton ($3,800) – Connaughton provided 24 DKFP in Game 3 and is now contributing 20.2 DKFP on 25.1 minutes per game in the six since the Bucks lost Khris Middleton (knee). With the 30-year-old off the floor this season, Connaughton’s fantasy production has upgraded to 0.84 DKFP per minute. Just five games ago, the 29-year-old was priced up to $5K for Showdown contests and is a no-brainer Monday at this reduced salary.

Fades

Bobby Portis ($7,600) – On Saturday, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to start Grayson Allen ($4,800) instead of Portis. The forward ended up logging only 26 minutes off the bench, resulting in a modest 22.75 DKFP. Considering Milwaukee won this game, Portis should remain in a reserve role for Game 4, and including Saturday, the veteran has scored less than 30 DKFP in seven of the last 10 contests he hasn’t been a member of the first unit. Portis is priced up for a starting role and is an easy fade for this Showdown slate.

The Outcome

Despite only getting 10 points from Jayson Tatum ($17,100 CP; $11,400 FLEX) on Saturday — which is the All-Star’s lowest point total in 61 starts this season — the Celtics erased a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and were just a late tip-in away from forcing overtime. Tatum will almost certainly bounce back Monday, and so should the Celtics as a whole. In the new year, Boston sports a 18-7 record on the road and a 10-3 record when coming off a loss. While they trail in this best of seven, the Celtics are the superior team over the Middleton-less Bucks, and they should even this series up Monday before heading back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Final Score: Celtics 105, Bucks 100

