Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings USFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 5

The Week 5 USFL fantasy football slate kickoffs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 13. The USFL DFS stud and value picks are broken down by game and by day. With DraftKings offering multiple Classic and Showdown Contests throughout the weekend, this article will serve as a helpful guide well beyond the initial lock on Friday night.

Set your DraftKings fantasy USFL lineups here: USFL $60K Friday Sweat [$20K to 1st]

Friday May 13, 8 p.m. ET (USA)

Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Studs

RB BJ Emmons, Tampa Bay Bandits, $9,400 — This is a pure contrarian play. USFL DFS players are hesitant to roster Friday night players. They prefer players on the Saturday and Sunday slates, so they can leverage late swap. Also, Emmons was horrible last week. Finally, he’s over priced. His ownership should be microscopic. The Bandits had a bad week all around, but they can bounce back on Friday. If they do, then Emmons is in the best spot to prosper due to his heavy workload.

Values

RB Reggie Corbin, Michigan Panthers, $5,500 — With 308 rushing yards, Corbin ranks third in the USFL. He didn’t play Week 1, but averaging 7.5 yards per carry in a Jeff Fisher offense has launched him up the leaderboard.

Bandits DST, Tampa Bay Bandits, $3,700 — Michigan’s offense — a Jeff Fisher offense — is bad. Reggie Corbin is carrying this team, but he can’t carry the ball every down. Shea Patterson has been sacked seven times, and he has the lowest QB rating in the USFL (61.3).

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Saturday May 14, 3:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals

Studs

QB Kyle Sloter, New Orleans Breakers, $10,800 — The reality is that most of the offensive players in the USFL are in the minor leagues for a reason. If we can’t roster good players, then we must roster high-volume players. Sloter hasn’t been terrible or good, but he’s been very active. He threw for 397 yards and three interceptions in Week 4.

RB Jordan Ellis, New Orleans Breakers, $8,000 — He passed Mark Thompson last week and became the league leader in rushing yards. His 347 yards on 83 carries doesn’t stand out from an efficiency perspective, but this is the USFL — no one cares about efficiency. Give us volume.

Value

TE Sal Cannella, New Orleans Breakers, $5,300 — Here’s your weekly reminder that tight ends do not exist in the USFL. These guys might as well be electric football pieces. Canella continues to catch his targets and here’s the shocker — Canella leads the USFL in receiving yards.

RB Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals, $5,000 — The Generals’ crowded backfield shifted a little to Victor last week. His workload could fluctuate this week, just like everyone else’s workload in this league, but his presence in the red zone has been stable (four rushing touchdowns).

Sunday May 15, 12:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars

Studs

WR Victor Bolden Jr., Birmingham Stallions, $10,200 — Canella is the league leader in receiving yards, but by only one yard. Bolden Jr. still leads the USFL in receptions with 23.

QB Case Cookus, Philadelphia Stars, $8,000 — Stars Head Coach Bart Andrus was Steve McNair’s quarterback coach when the Titans nearly won the Super Bowl. Bryan Scott is done for the year, but Cookus easily slid into the starting QB position last week (22-for-30 for 190 yards and 2 TDs).

WR, Devin Gray, Philadelphia Stars, $7,500 — In Week 4, Cookus targeted Gray seven times, and Gray caught all seven passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. In Week 3, Cookus took over in the second half and targeted Gray four times.

RB CJ Marable, Birmingham Stallions, $7,000 — The Philadelphia Stars cannot stop the run. They have allowed the most rushing yards (813) and rushing TDs (7). Marable ranks fourth in carries, eighth in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns.

Value

WR, Diondre Overton, Philadelphia Stars, $5,100 — The Stars’ WR Corps has been a crowded conundrum all season. Overton caught four of his five targets in Week 4 for 73 yards, and he added a TD to his league-leading total of three receiving TDs. Birmingham has allowed the most receiving touchdowns this season (7).

RB Paul Terry, Philadelphia Stars, $4,900 — The Stars aren’t as run heavy as other teams, but when they do run, the carries go to Terry. He carried 11 times for 62 yards last week (25 carries for 112 yards this season), and he was again involved in the Stars’ productive passing game with three catches on five targets.

Sunday May 15, 4 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers

Studs

WR Isaiah Zuber, Houston Gamblers, $9,800 — Like other above-average wide receivers, Zuber suffers from poor quarterback play. He’s over priced, but he plays nearly every snap and he makes the most of his targets. He ranks sixth in receiving yards despite being ranked outside of the top 10 in targets. With those few targets, he’s been highly efficient not just in yardage, but in scoring. His three receiving TDs tie him for the most in the USFL.

RB Mark Thompson, Houston Gamblers, $7,100 — Week 4 was a down week for Mark Thompson. The Breakers’ rush defense (second-fewest rushing yards allowed) completely shut down the league’s leading rusher. This week, Thompson has a much more favorable opponent. The Maulers allowed 245 rushing yards to Michigan in Week 3.

Value

WR Tre Walker, Pittsburgh Maulers, $4,000 — The Maulers are a run-first offense, but when they pass, it’s to Walker. He was targeted 17 times last week for an astounding % target share, Although he barely caught half of those targets, the exorbitant volume resulted in nine catches for 110 receiving yards. In Week 3 with Bailey Gaither out, Walker emerged as the team’s main receiving threat by catching all six of his targets for 58 yards.

Set your DraftKings fantasy USFL lineups here: USFL $60K Friday Sweat [$20K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DK Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.