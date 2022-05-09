Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top High-Priced DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for May 9

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite high-priced DraftKings plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Nick Friar:

So I know that Giannis has the highest ceiling on this slate, but I still like Jaylen Brown a little bit more tonight at $8.2K going up against the Bucks. He’s put up back-to-back 50 DK fantasy point performances in the last two games, and I think right now, where you have Tatum—I know we’re going to see him improve tonight—I think with the price differential, I’d still rather go with Brown because it makes it easier to pair with another high-priced guy, like maybe a Jrue Holiday or a Steph Curry—he’s kind of sandwiched in between in terms of pricing. And I think with Giannis, we’ve seen him put up over 70 DK fantasy points last time out, but we’ve also seen him put up around 50 in this series, too. So I don’t necessarily trust that he’s going to bring that full value. Where I think with Brown, we’ve seen whether Tatum’s done good or bad, he’s right in that 50-range after Game 1. So I’m much more comfortable going with him as my guy tonight.

Matt Meiselman:

I think Brown is a fine call. I think playing Giannis is fine, too. But as far as ownership, I think Jayson Tatum is the guy that people are a little scared off of right now just with how poorly he played in Game 3. So I’ll just go with Tatum, the discount off Giannis is significant enough where that’s at least comparable in terms of points per dollar from those two guys. But Tatum probably has something a little extra to prove for this game, and I also think the field probably moves a little bit away from him. That combination at $9,700 I think sets up as a pretty good spot for Tatum.

