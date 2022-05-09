Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for May 9

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for tonight’s NBA slate.

Matt Meiselman:

So I don’t know that you literally have to play this guy, you’re certainly going to have to play someone on his team, but Tyus Jones filling in for Ja Morant—who by all accounts is not going to be available—Tyus Jones is only $3,400 and we could see 30, 35 minutes out of him, with a decent usage rate, with plenty of assist opportunities—so for cash games, you just have to click the button for Tyus Jones. It’s not even a decision. For tournaments, you could pivot around—there’s De’Anthony Melton, there’s Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane will be popular—I think all these guys will be pretty popular, and someone is going to produce, so you need some combination of Grizzlies guards here, but I think the easiest call is to just take Jones because his price is just so low for this situation where Morant is not playing.

Nick Friar:

I think Tyus Jones is the right call at $3.4K, because he’s either going to be starting or he’s going to be taking some of those minutes that Morant was getting before, or he’s going to be backing up Melton and cutting into some of those minutes that Melton was getting coming in reserve. But I think Melton also is a guy I’ve looked at—I think I like him a little bit more, I know he’s a little bit more expensive at $4.8K, but we should see increased shot volume from him. Of course, last game in that blowout, he got off 14, 15 shots. And the thing with Bane too, I normally love Desmond Bane, but he’s struggled in this series, he’s struggled against the Warriors throughout the regular season, I understand somebody is going to have to score, but I think it’s going to be someone like Jaren Jackson before him, and then I would think De’Anthony Melton is going to be before him as well just because he has not been able to find his stroke this series. I want him to, but I just think Melton has been a little bit more trustworthy right now, a little bit more aggressive, and also he’s done work elsewhere where he’s not as scoring-reliant as Bane is.

Matt’s Pick: Tyus Jones ($3,400)

Nick’s Pick: De’Anthony Melton ($4,800)

