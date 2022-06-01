MLB Picks for June 1: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Plenty of day baseball to bet on, but we’ll focus on the later games Wednesday while assessing the options available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael Kopech is coming off back-to-back quality starts vs. the Yankees, closing out what was a very strong month for the right-hander. He held opponents to a .164 wOBA, giving up only one extra-base hit despite facing a total of 88 batters in four starts. While he can’t keep up that 1.17 May ERA, his 2.62 May FIP indicates hitters are still in for tough days when he’s on the mound. The Jays may be coming off an offensive explosion against Lucas Giolito, but Toronto hasn’t been consistent enough to expect they’ll maintain that type of production nightly.

What’s more, the White Sox still almost won Tuesday’s game despite being down a few key bats. Now they get to face a left-hander with a measly 12.4% strikeout rate in Hyun Jin Ryu. The White Sox don’t strike out much against right-handed hitters as it is, so there’s no doubt balls will be in play a lot on Wednesday. And while the White Sox haven’t been a consistent offense either, their struggles have come against right-handed pitchers. This is still a top-10 offense against left-handed pitching.

May was a rough month for Kyle Bradish. Not that it was great for Robbie Ray, but it was much worse for the Baltimore right-hander. Hitters posted a 45.1% hard-contact rate and 7.3% soft-contact rate against him last month, which turned into seven home runs and four doubles. The Mariners are just outside the top 10 in wOBA and OPS against right-handed pitching, and their offense has shown promise in general of late.

As for Ray, he posted a 5.34 ERA in May. His 3.93 FIP indicates he’s due to see some improved numbers. More importantly, the Orioles are one of the worst lineups against left-handed pitching. They ranked among the bottom 10 in wOBA, ISO and OPS against lefties. Their 26.2% strikeout rate against left-handed pitching absolutely puts the over Ray’s strikeout prop in play (6.5 at -130 - as pointed out on The Sweat by Garion Thorne). Taking the Mariners on the full-game run line (-1.5 at +110) is also a good play, but avoiding the bullpens in this one is preferred.

France has been rolling, and he posted a .416 wOBA against right-handed pitching last month thanks to five doubles and a pair of home runs. He didn’t make an overwhelming amount of hard contact against righties last month, but he made very little soft contact against them, too.

Looking a little deeper at Bradish’s numbers, right-handed hitters generated a 44.9% hard-contact rate against him last month. They also had a 44.9% fly-ball rate against Bradish throughout May, which led to the seven home runs and two doubles they logged against him. For those wondering, France is +800 to go yard Wednesday.

