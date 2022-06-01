Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 1

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Now, I do think you can go and pile on a couple Mariners, but I’m actually going to switch over to the Tigers-Twins game. I’m going to go back to Jonathan Schoop at $3.4K. He had a .235 ISO against right-handed pitching in May; that was the result of four home runs, five doubles and a triple. He had a high hard-contact rate against right-handed pitching, too, (at) 42.5%.

I know Bailey Ober is a solid pitcher at $8.2K tonight. Definitely can see people rostering him every so often, and I know he had limited damage against right-handed hitters last month, but they still had a pretty high hard-contact rate (at) 40% and that fly-ball rate at 48.9% gives me reason to want to go and find a righty to target him with. Schoop is a good guy at $3.4K.

Garion Thorne:

I feel like Nick is shaming me. I was really hoping to get Ty France as like my “value play” because he’s right in the middle there — he’s $4,200, so that’s who I was gonna go with. I think he’s a fantastic play in general, and the fact that he’s $4.2K is insane, so I will pivot to a different first baseman who falls under that $4K threshold.

Anytime you can get Roday Tellez going up against a sub-par right-handed pitcher, you should probably try and do that. He’s just $3,800 tonight. I mentioned where (Aaron) Judge ranked in terms of his expected statistic percentiles; Rowdy Tellez: 98th percentile expected slugging, 94th percentile expected wOBA so far this season. Tellez has been quietly tearing the cover off the ball in Milwaukee, he’s got a .292 isolated power against right-handed pitchers and I think we’ve finally seen the end of Kyle Hendircks.

Hendricks has been terrible so far this season for the Cubs. He’s always struggled with left-handed bats but never quite this much — 2.67 home runs per 9 (innings) for Kyle Hendricks so far this season. We know that Wrigley can play pretty small sometimes, and I think Rowdy Tellez is going to make it look really small tonight.

Garion’s Picks: Ty France ($4,200); Rowdy Tellez ($3,800)

Nick’s Pick: Jonathan Schoop ($3,400)

