Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Memorial Tournament

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and Rotowire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top picks for the Memorial Tournament.

Emerson Lotzia:

Who is going to be the winner in Dublin, Ohio this weekend?

Len Hochberg:

He’s the best player who has not won on the PGA TOUR—it’s Will Zalatoris. He came close at the PGA, he is just a complete player—yeah, the putting is not there—well, he’s not a complete player, the putting is not there. But when you hit the ball to three feet, and this is a pro tip, everybody should listen to this, anyone who wants to improve with golf—when you hit the ball to three feet, your putting will improve. Will Zalatoris, it’s not only that, $9,400, he’ll fit in so many lineups, he’s like 30 to 1, there are 11 guys ahead of him on the Sportsbook. The price is fantastic.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go similar type of range. I’m going to go Sungjae Im. Again, Sungjae’s game just looks really complete right now, and we know that he can sort of turn it on with the putter as well. Again, good record at the Jack Nicklaus designs, so I’ll go with Sungjae Im. This event has given us lots of those slightly down from the top range winners, you know, Bryson and Cantlay when they won in 2018-2019. So I’ll go Sungjae.

Len’s Pick: Will Zalatoris ($9,400)

Geoff’s Pick: Sungjae Im ($8,900)

