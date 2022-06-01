Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Warriors vs. Celtics Showdown on June 2

After two very different Conference Finals, the NBA Finals will get underway Thursday. The Warriors are the more rested team after they dispatched the Mavericks in five games. The Celtics, meanwhile, needed seven games to knock off the Heat. As we prepare for the DraftKings Showdown contest, here are some players to consider for your entries.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($15,900 CP): Tatum has played a ton, averaging 41 minutes per game during the playoffs. That’s left him with an extremely high floor, including him scoring at least 50.5 DKFP in four straight games. The two times that he faced the Warriors during the regular season, he scored 49.0 and 50.0 DKFP, respectively. It’s hard to argue against deploying him in this important Captain’s spot.

Stephen Curry ($15,300 CP): If you don’t roll with Tatum, then Curry is likely the next best option. While he hasn’t put up the same gaudy numbers that Tatum has, he’s still scored at least 40.3 DKFP in six straight games. Even against some tough defensive teams, he’s shot 44.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from behind the arc during the playoffs.

UTIL Plays

Jaylen Brown ($9,200): Brown doesn’t have the upside that Tatum or Curry do, which doesn’t make him ideal for the Captain’s spot. However, he’s still one of the best scorers on either team, so deploying him in a utility spot could be wise. He hasn’t produced many duds in the playoffs, scoring at least 33.0 DKFP in nine of the last 10 games.

Draymond Green ($6,800): Unlike the previous three players that we have discussed, don’t expect much scoring from Green. During the regular season, he only had a 14.3 percent usage rate. However, his forte is contributing in other areas. After averaging 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game during the regular season, he’s averaged 8.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games. That should at least put him on your radar at this reasonable salary.

Grant Williams ($4,800): Going with Tatum or Curry at the Captain’s spot will force you to take a chance on at least one player with a cheap salary. The best one to consider might be Williams, who has proven to be a key role player during the playoffs. Some of his noteworthy performances included him scoring 41.5 DKFP in Game 7 against the Bucks, and 27.0 DKFP in Game 2 versus the Heat. Robert Williams III ($6,200) is still battling knee soreness, which has contributed to him logging 20 minutes or fewer in three of his last five games. If that trend continues, then Williams could snag a few extra minutes.

Fades

Klay Thompson ($7,800): It hasn’t been an overly productive playoff run for Thompson, who has averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last 12 games. He shot just 35.6 percent from behind the arc during that stretch, and will now face a Celtics team that held opponents to the lowest three-point shooting percentage in the league during the regular season. If he’s not hitting plenty of three-pointers, it will be difficult for him to provide value.

THE OUTCOME

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see this series get pushed to seven games. The Warriors have a significant edge for Game 1, though, for two reasons. First, they are the more rested team, having not played in a week. Second, they are the heathiest since Williams continues to deal with knee soreness that has made him look limited when he has been able to take the floor. Add in them playing at home and look for the Warriors to start things off with a victory.

Final Score: Warriors 109, Celtics 104

