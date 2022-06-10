Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for June 10

DraftKings contributor Jeff Pratt joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On the Celtics’ side, Derrick White is a strong option at $6K. He didn’t play as much in Game 3, but he’s coming off only one day of rest, and Rob Williams, as Matt was saying, the knee is still a concern. I don’t think he’s going to play a ton of minutes tonight, as much as I would love to see him. I think if the Celtics get up, they’re actually going to try to spell him for periods of time.

And I could be wrong there, because they do have multiple days of rest, but we know they don’t want to risk that knee flaring up, especially with more games to go in this series. And if he doesn’t play that much, that means the Celtics are going to go small with Derrick White more, and when he’s played, he showcased offensive aggressiveness that we hadn’t seen consistently from him until recently with the Celtics. He scored double-digit points in five of his last seven games, and he somehow found a way to hit 52% from three over his last five. He could be a legitimate difference maker again tonight.

And then just to quickly spotlight a guy on the Warriors who’s cheaper too, Kevon Looney—he only played 17 minutes last game. His price is as low as it’s been since the Mavs series, and it feels like the Warriors will have to play him a lot to stop Boston from relentlessly attacking the paint. So I like both of those guys.

Jeff’s Picks: Derrick White ($6,000), Kevon Looney ($6,400)

