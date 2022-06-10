Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Value Plays for the Toyota / Save Mart 350

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR value plays for the Toyota / Save Mart 350.

Todd Gilliland is definitely going to be a pretty solid pick this week. He was always pretty good in the truck series, almost got a road course win up in Canada, got dumped on the last lap. He also has road course experience at Sonoma way back early in his career, he competed in the K&N West series, so he’s run laps at Sonoma—he knows what he’s doing.

Chris Buescher is way too cheap at $6100—a very solid road course racer, he’s been exceptional during the stage racing era. And what I mean by that is with the stages, there’s an automatic point where they’re just going to reset the field. So it’s impossible to lose a lap, and you can invert by pitting early before the end of a stage. That means once the stage starts, you’re going to start up near the front, so we see a lot of shenanigans and inverts like that. So we can see drivers that aren’t necessarily the best road course racer, but they gain track position. And Sonoma is a very tough track to pass, even if you’re not very good, even if you’re a value scrub, if you’ve got track position, someone still has to get around you at a very challenging track. And so Buescher has been very good at that.

Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace—not a good road course racer, but he can play that to his advantage. Justin Haley is also going to be able to do that. So really, almost all these scrubs are in play this weekend.

Pearce’s Picks: Todd Gilliland ($5,100), Chris Buescher ($6,100), Brad Keselowski ($6,600), Bubba Wallace ($6,400), Justin Haley ($6,300)

