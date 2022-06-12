NBA Picks for NBA Finals Game 5: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Celtics vs. Warriors

Golden State has regained home-court advantage, where they’ve only lost once all postseason. But, that lone loss came against this Celtics team, which is 7-0 after a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Here's how to best navigate Game 5 of the NBA Finals

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Smart has played in five of those seven aforementioned games, missing two others due to injury. When he’s been available in those contests, he’s been consistent. Following a Celtics playoff loss, Smart has scored 18-plus points and logged either seven-plus assists or rebounds every time.

Additionally, Smart is back to his normal allotment of minutes after playing under 30 in each of the first two games of the NBA Finals. And with the Warriors still concentrating their defensive pressure on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Smart will continue to get a healthy workload of shots. So, all signs point to Boston’s point guard continuing the trend he has going.

A lot has been made about how good the Warriors have been in the third quarter throughout the postseason. In the midst of their toughest matchup in these playoffs, that trend has not changed. Boston is starting to chip away, losing the third quarter by only six points in Game 4. While minimizing the damage in that quarter could play a role in the game’s outcome, Golden State is simply too tough in the third. The Warriors have yet to score fewer than 30 points in the third quarter of a 2022 NBA Finals game, and Boston can’t seem to put up more than 25. Even when you look at the Milwaukee and Miami series, the Celtics only scored 30-plus in three of those 14 third quarters.

The Warriors can have the third quarter, but Boston will return to TD Garden up 3-2 in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics are too good coming off of a loss, and they seem unfazed on the road — the same can be said about playing at home. Much like the previous series, the Celtics are largely the ones who’ve beaten themselves. Whatever mistakes they make — usually, it’s being careless with the ball — that’s what leads to their losses. They simply don’t make those mistakes after losses — at least, not enough to hurt them.

