Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Celtics vs. Warriors Showdown on June 13

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have alternated wins in this series with both teams winning on the other’s home court. Boston is 7-0 after a loss during the playoffs and had the second-best mark of 27-11 this season. That said, Golden State is 44-22 after a win, an impressive 41-11 at home and 39-10 as home favorites. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by 3.5 points, with the total at 212.

Let’s go over the fantasy outlook for Showdown contests on DraftKings.

NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (BOS vs GSW)

Captain’s Picks

Kevon Looney ($9,300) - Looney played 25 minutes in Game 1, but then only received 21 and 17 in the next two games. Steve Kerr decided to shake things up in Game 4 by starting Otto Porter Jr., but he quickly pivoted back to Looney as the Celtics were killing the Warriors in the paint and on the glass. Looney ended up playing 28 minutes and contributed six points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Golden State out-rebounded Boston 55-42 and held them to 40% shooting from the field. I think Looney gets close to 28 minutes again on Monday. He averages 0.96 DKFP per minute and has gone for 27.75, 31.75, 17.75 and 25.25 DKFP this series. His rebounding and interior presence on defense will be needed. He has gone for at least 40 DKFP three times these playoffs , so there’s upside. His price tag helps with roster construction.

Robert Williams ($10,200) - I recommended the fade on Williams last game because of the short turnaround time between contests. Boy, was I wrong. Williams looked healthy and spry as he was grabbing boards and swatting shots with reckless abandon. He played 32 minutes and has gone for over 30 DKFP in each of the last two games. He’s a low-usage player so don’t expect many points, but he’s grabbed double-digit rebounds in each of the last two games and totaled four steals and six blocks. He does have passing acumen as well, dishing out four assists in two games during these playoffs.

FLEX Plays

Andrew Wiggins ($7,600) - Wiggins has been one of the most consistent players for Golden State the entire postseason. He’s scored at least 30 DKFP in eight of his past 10 games, including two over 40. The usage rate is in the 20% range, but he’s attempted double-digit shots in the each of the past 10. He’s also contributing on the defensive side and while he doesn’t dish out many assists, he has been doing work on the boards. He’s averaging 7.2 rebounds in these playoffs and pulled down 16 in Game 4. A repeat of that performance is unlikely, especially since Boston is so good off losses and will likely shoot better than 40% from the field. That said, Wiggins has a relatively high floor and he’s played over 40 minutes in the last two contests.

Jayson Tatum ($11,000) - Boston has been great after a loss, and much of that is due to the play of Tatum. After each loss this postseason, he’s gone for 55.67, 55.75, 66.75, 43.25, 51.5, 56 and 49.5 DKFP. The usage rate will be in the high-28% range and has gone over 40% twice these playoffs. He’s going to play over 40 minutes and hoist up around 20 shots. He does have a 60-DKFP ceiling, but also possesses a high floor because he contributes in every statistical category. A potential added benefit is that the ownership could be a smidge lower due to Stephen Curry being priced $200 cheaper and coming off a 64-DKFP performance.

Value

Gary Payton II ($3,400) - Payton looked good in Game 2 of this series after missing eight games due to an elbow injury. He played 26 minutes and contributed 15.75 DKFP. Unfortunately, he only played 12 and 10 minutes in the next two games. He’s a low-usage player who can contribute a little something in every category. He did average 0.91 DKFP this season and he has the most potential out of the sub-$4,000 group of players.

Fades

Jaylen Brown ($10,000) - This section is so tough. For full transparency, I’ve been horrible picking fades so you may want to Costanza me. That may be the path to most profits. That said, here’s my case. Brown in the third-highest priced player, yet it’s well within the range of outcomes that players a few thousand cheaper could match or exceed his production. The problem for Brown is that the defensive contributions aren’t voluminous and the assists can fluctuate. Most of his production comes from scoring and rebounding. Now, he does have 40-point upside but the usage rate has been 22.4% and 24.4% over the last two games. Over the last seven games, he’s exceeded 40 DKFP only twice and has two games this series with 29.5 and 33.5 DKFP. So, basically, expect a 50-burger from Brown on Monday.

The Outcome

The Celtics have impressed me since the All-Star break. They’ve lost consecutive games only once. They are a mentally tough team and have bounced back fabulously after losses. Their defense travels and the Warriors can get nonchalant with the turnovers and defense at times. Curry dropped 43 points in Game 4 and was amazing, something that is always in the cards on any given night. I do think, however, that the Celtics prohibit a repeat performance and I highly doubt the Warriors win the rebound battle by 13 while shooting only 40% from the field.

Final score: Celtics 116, Warriors 103

