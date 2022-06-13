How a Bettor Turned $50 Into $10,050 With a UFC Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor had a massive weekend that netted a profit of $10,000. Targeting the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, the bettor placed a $50 Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook featuring the following picks:

Over 3.5 Rounds

Jiri Prochazka Moneyline

Exact Method of Victory - Submission

On paper, Jiri Prochazka winning by submission was highly unlikely to happen. Prochazka is a fast-paced striker who had only two career wins by submission entering UFC 275, and has not won by submission in over eight years. Prochazka also does not have an elite grappling background, and Glover Teixeira—who is a black belt in BJJ—was thought to have a significant advantage on the ground if the fight ended up there. Entering UFC 275, Teixeira had never lost by submission in his entire MMA career, spanning 40 fights. The combination of Prochazka having limited submission wins and Teixeira having no submission losses made this outcome appear incredibly unlikely on paper.

The over on 3.5 rounds was also a tough call. Prochazka fights at a quick pace and throws a ton of volume, which makes his fights prone to ending within the first few rounds. Prochazka entered UFC 275 landing over seven significant strikes per minute while absorbing six significant strikes per minute, two very elevated numbers. Prochazka had never gone past the third round in his entire MMA career, which spanned 32 fights.

However, despite this Same Game Parlay looking highly unlikely to happen on paper, there were some holes in Teixeira’s ground game that Prochazka ended up exploiting. The first warning sign came in Round 2, where Teixeira had issues with guard recovery during a sequence of open guard from bottom. Rather than keeping Prochazka in front of him and either recovering full guard or scrambling to his feet, Prochazka attained an angle on Teixeira’s open guard, which forced Teixeira to turn his hips over and turtle to avoid his guard being passed. Teixeira did not respect Prochazka’s grappling enough and left his neck exposed in the front headlock position from turtle, where Prochazka attempted an anaconda choke. Teixeira escaped, but to even allow Prochazka to get a grip around his neck was risky and surprising. This was a sign of things to come later in the fight. See the image of the sequence below:

Prochazka, on the right in the red trunks, wrapping his left arm around Teixeira’s neck and attacking an anaconda choke from the front headlock position in Round 2. An anaconda choke targets the arteries on the side of the neck, which cuts blood supply off to the brain when secured tightly.

The shocking finish came with less than 30 seconds to go in the fight. Teixeira had Prochazka in full mount on the ground, which is the most dominant top position a fighter can have. Full mount is when a fighter is past his opponent’s legs and guard, which severely limits the bottom fighter’s ability to defend and basically eliminates any attacking threat:

Glover Teixeira, on top in the black trunks, in full mount position:

A strong BJJ black belt like Teixeira would generally be able to maintain top position, but Prochazka again took advantage of Teixeira not respecting Prochazka’s ground game enough. Prochazka exploded with a bridge off of the cage, which sent Teixeira falling towards his back. Rather than focusing on securing a good defensive position on bottom, Teixeira attempted a loose armbar, which Prochazka easily slid out of, and Prochazka ended up on Teixeira’s back as Teixeira went to turtle rather than give up side control.

Prochazka did not have any hooks in when he had Teixeira’s back, which caused Teixeira to not respect the threat of the choke. Teixeira left his neck exposed, and Prochazka was able to get his arm underneath Teixeira’s jaw and squeeze, which forced Teixeira to tap out:

Prochazka sinking in the fight-ending choke without any hooks in. Hooks are when a fighter has one or both legs wrapped around his opponent from the back, which makes the position much tighter:

This sequence just goes to show you that every opponent at this level is dangerous, and no matter how skilled you are, if you are just a little bit too relaxed in your technique, you could end up on the wrong end of a shocking finish.

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets together from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.