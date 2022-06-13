Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Value Plays for June 13

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

I do think people are gonna play Draymond (Green), so I’m gonna stay away from that for now. He’s underpriced, but I think he might be too popular for like a real value play in GPP.

I’m gonna go with Otto Porter Jr., who actually started last game and then only wound up playing 15 minutes. I think that people are gonna be scared off of him now just not having had a good game. Maybe the foot’s bothering him.

But to me, this is someone who probably starts again or at the very least is still an integral part of the rotation. I think a lot of people wound up playing him last game because there was the late Warriors lineup where he ended up starting over Kevon Looney for the first time in the Finals, and that was very exciting to finally have a value play who was supposed to play a lot of minutes at a low price. Then he burned a lot of people.

So, I think people who played the Game 4 slate that are now playing the Game 5 slate are going to be pretty scared of Otto Porter. For that reason, like if he does get some extended run — maybe Draymond gets in foul trouble, maybe the Warriors are down where they need to go with the smaller lineup — there are a lot of ways where Porter gets increased minutes. So, at reduced ownership due to last game, he’s a pretty strong value play.

Matt’s Pick: Otto Porter Jr. ($5,000)

