Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 13

Erik Halterman:

I’m going to go back to the mound here and talk about Zack Thompson, the cheapest starter on the slate. This is Zack Thompson of the Cardinals, not Zach Thompson of the Pirates. We could have gotten the all Zach Thompson battle, but unfortunately, it’s not in the cards here. Thompson—not a huge prospect, although he was a first-round pick in 2019—a 4.67 ERA for Triple-A Memphis this year, but that came with a 30.1 percent strikeout rate, which should give him a decent amount of fantasy upside. He made his major league debut in early June in relief, allowed just one earned run in four innings. He’s not somebody who necessarily projects stardom, but you don’t have to be close to a star to be justifying a $4,300 price at pitcher. If you go with Thompson next to a guy like Manoah or Wood, you’re saving about $500 per hitter compared to an average pitcher, so I absolutely would take the extra $500 on all my hitters alongside a pitcher who I think is going to be competent, especially because he gets to face the Pirates, a team that’s in the bottom three in team wRC+ this season.

Paul Bruno:

I like Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds for $3900. He’s in play for me coming off of 16-for-39 week—you know my history, I like the hot bat—a guy who’s hitting for power as well, three homers and seven RBI in that mix. In the same game I’ll go to the other dugout and say Tyler O’Neill is worth a look at $3300—you get a guy with three multi-hit efforts in his last six starts. But finally, Jurickson Profar might be the most interesting one for me, on a tear for the Padres, 14 hits in his last 40 at-bats, gets the favorable matchup on the friendly confines of Wrigley tonight, costing $3700.

