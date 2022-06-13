Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Play for June 13

DraftKings contributors Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain play for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Watch the entire segment below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $1.25M Finals Shootaround Special [$250K to 1st] (BOS vs GSW)

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

I’m going to go with (Jayson) Tatum. Honestly, I don’t really feel like this is a series where there’s been a lot of value for DFS, in terms of finding players or strategies even that other people aren’t using. Pricing has just been good — I think our team that sets the prices has been pretty much on top of things the whole round. ... Obviously, people are gonna play Tatum and (Steph) Curry. I think all the cheaper guys are priced pretty much appropriately, too.

The reason I’m picking Tatum here is just that Curry is coming off this huge game. In terms of ownership, I do think more people are going to go with Steph. Clearly, he was unbelievable in Game 4. Tatum had a pretty good game, too. He put up 11 rebounds; he had a good fantasy game, but I think more people play Steph. I think, ultimately, Tatum does enough contributing in other categories that Curry doesn’t where he should be the guy that’s the most expensive and the most popular captain. I’m not sure if he is that for tonight, so it’s a slight lean toward Tatum over Curry.

Matt’s Pick: Jayson Tatum ($16,500)

