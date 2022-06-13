2022 DK Summer Invitational - Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions
IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING PROMOTION RULES OF DRAFTKINGS, INC.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE PROMOTION RULES (hereinafter, “Promotion Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS 2022 DK SUMMER INVITATIONAL PROMO (hereinafter, “Promotion”) AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.
2022 DK Summer Invitational
2022 DK Summer Invitational will be a private, invite-only contest series that will start on Thursday June 16, 2022, during the PGA U.S. Open Classic Set. To enter the series, each player will enter the private PGA classic contest on 6/16 for $2,000. After the conclusion of the 6/16 contest, each player will be awarded 4 tickets. These tickets will be used for entries into the remaining 4 contests.
FORMAT
Private Group Contest- The players will compete in 5 Classic PGA contests. Each contest will be paired with a leaderboard that awards players points based on the finishing position of each player in the private group. PGA Major Tournaments (The U.S. Open and the British Open) will count for 2x the amount of leaderboard points and have 2x the amount of weekly payouts. The leaderboard will be manually sent to each player, so each player knows where they stand within the Promotion. This Promotion will not be elimination based. For clarity, all players will be permitted to play in each contest in each subsequent contest of the Promotion. Players will be auto entered into each contest (after the first contest). If a player fails to submit a lineup before the Set contest lock time, that player shall receive zero (0) points for that contest.
The leaderboard point totals will be based on the following point scale corresponding to the place a user finishes in each contest. The below is an example based on a 77 player field. The final points and payouts structure will be sent around after lock on Thursday, June 16th.
Majors Points (PGA U.S. Open and The Open Championship)
1st 154
2nd 152
3rd 150
4th 148
5th 146
6th 144
7th 142
8th 140
9th 138
10th 136
11th 134
12th 132
13th 130
14th 128
15th 126
16th 124
17th 122
18th 120
19th 118
20th 116
21st 114
22nd 112
23rd 110
24th 108
25th 106
26th 104
27th 102
28th 100
29th 98
30th 96
31st 94
32nd 92
33rd 90
34th 88
35th 86
36th 84
37th 82
38th 80
39th 78
40th 76
41st 74
42nd 72
43rd 70
44th 68
45th 66
46th 64
47th 62
48th 60
49th 58
50th 56
51st 54
52nd 52
53rd 50
54th 48
55th 46
56th 44
57th 42
58th 40
59th 38
60th 36
61st 34
62nd 32
63rd 30
64th 28
65th 26
66th 24
67th 22
68th 20
69th 18
70th 16
71st 14
72nd 12
73rd 10
74th 8
75th 6
76th 4
77th 2
Non-Major Points (Travelers Championship, John Deere Classic, and the Genesis Scottish Open)
1st 77
2nd 76
3rd 75
4th 74
5th 73
6th 72
7th 71
8th 70
9th 69
10th 68
11th 67
12th 66
13th 65
14th 64
15th 63
16th 62
17th 61
18th 60
19th 59
20th 58
21st 57
22nd 56
23rd 55
24th 54
25th 53
26th 52
27th 51
28th 50
29th 49
30th 48
31st 47
32nd 46
33rd 45
34th 44
35th 43
36th 42
37th 41
38th 40
39th 39
40th 38
41st 37
42nd 36
43rd 35
44th 34
45th 33
46th 32
47th 31
48th 30
49th 29
50th 28
51st 27
52nd 26
53rd 25
54th 24
55th 23
56th 22
57th 21
58th 20
59th 19
60th 18
61st 17
62nd 16
63rd 15
64th 14
65th 13
66th 12
67th 11
68th 10
69th 9
70th 8
71st 7
72nd 6
73rd 5
74th 4
75th 3
76th 2
77th 1
PAYOUTS (“Prizes”)
Please note: the following is based on 77 players competing in the private league. The below will adjust based on final entry count. All entry fees will go toward the weekly and final prize pools.
The total program will consist of $154,000 in prizes. The final leaderboard will payout $113,750 of total prizes and that will be paid out in accordance with the following:
1st: $50,000.00
2nd: $20,000.00
3rd: $15,000.00
4th: $10,750.00
5th: $8,000
6th: $6,000
7th: $4,000
Each of the 5 daily contests will pay out prizes per week in accordance with the following payout structure (majors will have 2x payouts)
Majors Weekly Payout Structure (PGA U.S. Open and The Open Championship)
1st: $4,000.00
2nd: $3,000.00
3rd: $2,000.00
4th: $1,500.00
5th: $1,000.00
Non-Majors Weekly Payout Structure (Travelers Championship, John Deere Classic, and the Genesis Scottish Open)
1st: $2,000.00
2nd: $1,500.00
3rd: $1,000.00
4th: $750.00
5th: $500.00
After the conclusion of the 5th contest, DraftKings will pay out the leaderboard winners in accordance with the chart above and will send a final email to all 77 participants with results.
HOW TO ENTER
Enter contest directly – Players will pay $2,000 to enter the Week 1 Private Contest. At the conclusion of the 6/16 contest, each player will receive 4 tickets to enter the remaining contests, and DraftKings will manually credit the Week 1 Weekly payouts no later than Monday, June 20th.
Please note: Payouts and points structure above are based on 77 entrants. In the event that more or fewer than 77 players join, the payouts and points structures will scale up or down accordingly.
If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com
IN THE EVENT OF A TIE:
For all ties throughout the Promotion, tied players will split prizes in accordance with our Terms of Use. Regardless of lineups and highest scoring player, if two players tie for 1st place in any contest, they will split the $1,000 first place prize and $750 second place prize and they will split the points allocated between 1st and 2nd place. For example, if two players tie for 1st place, they will each receive 19.5 leaderboard points. This will apply if two or more players tie for any position in the leaderboard. This will also apply if two or more players tie for their final position on the leaderboard. For clarity, the tied positions at the end of the Promotion will split the amount set forth in the Payouts section.
CONDITIONS ON CLAIMING PRIZE
Where legal and as applicable, the winners must consent to the use of his/her name, voice, video, and likeness/photograph in and in connection with the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion and/or exploitation of DraftKings and the Promotion in a form reasonably directed by the organizers of the Promotion or other representatives of DraftKings;
Consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for your participation in the Promotion;
Execute other documents as DraftKings may reasonably request;
Pay all taxes, title, registration fees, and like amounts in connection with the prizes; and
At all times conduct him/herself in a professional manner, and shall not be involved in any conduct or activity that may bring the winner into disrepute, or harm the finalist or winner’s name or reputation.
(hereinafter, collectively, the “Requirements”).
In the event a winner of a Prize is not able to meet the Requirements for claiming the Prize, such Winner, finalist or winner, as the case may be, shall not be entitled to the Prize or any other prize, compensation or monetary value whatsoever, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to the Winner, finalist or winner, as applicable. The winners of both the Prize as applicable, must be able to fulfill the Requirements. A Contest winner’s failure to fulfill the Requirements shall constitute a disclaimer by the finalist or winner of the Prize or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value of any nature whatsoever associated with or otherwise related to the Contest.
EFFECT OF PROMOTION RULES ON TERMS OF USE
The Terms of Use on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Promotion and to these Promotion Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Promotion Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Terms of Use, and
should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Terms of Use. To the extent the any provision of these Promotion Rules conflicts with any provision in the Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Terms of Use unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Promotion Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Terms of Use shall these Promotion rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Terms of Use.
EFFECT OF PROMOTION RULES ON PRIVACY POLICY
The Privacy Policy on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Promotion and to these Promotion Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Promotion Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Privacy Policy, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Privacy Policy. To the extent the any provision of these Promotion Rules conflicts with any provision in the Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Promotion Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Privacy Policy shall these Promotion Rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Privacy Policy.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
The limitation of liability contained in the Terms of Use shall be deemed to include your participation in the Promotion and by entering the Promotion you agree to be bound, in addition to all other terms and conditions as described and contained herein and in the Terms of use, by the provisions thereof.
CONSENT OF USE
Each player who enters the Promotion hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication and/or other use of the names, likenesses, photographs, videos, voices, Entries and the like of the Entrant in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings. Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, each Entrant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her Entry to the Sponsor without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind.
MISCELLANEOUS
As used herein, a “Force Majeure” event shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to grant to the winners the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., SARS), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, or order of any court. In the event of a Force Majeure, DraftKings may reschedule the Promotion, or may cancel the Promotion altogether.
DraftKings reserves the right to alter these rules and event at any time in DraftKings’ sole discretion upon reasonable notice to you; provided however that any change in the Prize shall be made prior to the beginning of the Promotion.
By participating in the Promotion, the player agrees to be bound by the terms of these Promotion Rules, and the Terms of Use, and hereby agrees to disclose all applicable information to DraftKings, such information subject to the Privacy Policy.