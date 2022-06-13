Fantasy Golf Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the U.S. Open

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings DFS value play for the U.S. Open.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $2.75M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

We have a millionaire contest available for golf’s third major. So it’s nearly $3 million dollars in total prizes—that’s more than the actual winner here of this event—$1 million to first place, it’s just $15 to enter, so check it out.

Geoff, is there anyone else whose salary stands out to you as some good value?

Geoff Ulrich:

It’s a major championship week, so obviously for DFS, we know what we’re getting at this point. It’s a deep field, you’re just going to get guys down the salary chart where you’re like, “usually this guy is $10K, what’s going on here?” To me, the biggest value out there—it’s Sam Burns at $8300. This guy is just so, so cheap, and he’s sandwiched between Fitzpatrick and Finau, who, if Burns wasn’t in that range, we’d probably be talking about them, but Burns is better than these guys. He’s just better than Finau and Fitzpatrick, because he can actually compete. He wins—yeah, like a T8 with Fitzpatrick and Finau, those are great, but Sam Burns can get you a win at $8300. That’s how good he’s playing. He just beat Scottie Scheffler, the hottest player in golf, a couple of weeks ago.

So for me, Sam Burns at $8300—I talked about liking Cantlay at $9200, but the fact you can get Burns at $900 less than Cantlay this week, that is just ridiculous. So that’s a player you’re really going to have to make a stance on this week. That is chalk I really wouldn’t mind eating, because I just feel like the upside with Burns is so immense. He, to me, is the biggest value this week on the board.

Pick: Sam Burns ($8,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $2.75M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.