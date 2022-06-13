PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Rory McIlroy Reigns Supreme, Matt Fitzpatrick Jumps Into Top 10

We are off to Massachusetts where the Country Club at Brookline will host the 2022 U.S Open. The course is a 7,264 yard par 70 with poa annua greens. This will be the toughest test in golf and with the narrow fairways and long rough, there will most assuredly be carnage this week.

We’ll start at the top where the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy will claim the No. 1 spot in the rankings this week. This is undeniable at this point after McIlroy took down the RBC Canadian Open last week in spectacular fashion, shooting an eight-under 62 on Sunday to claim his 21st career PGA TOUR victory. He gained an incredible 6.8 strokes tee-to-green during that final round and is subsequently the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook this week at +1000. McIlroy has three top-10 finishes in each of his past three U.S Open starts and by all accounts is playing the best golf of his career right now. He can absolutely take down this thing.

Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler check in as No. 2 and 3 respectively and both are in peak form. JT of course is coming off the PGA Championship win a few weeks back and just finished solo third at the Canadian Open last week after a final round 64. While Thomas is a fourteen-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time major champion, adding a U.S Open to his mantle would cement his legacy amongst the game’s all-time greats.

Scheffler might go slightly overlooked with both McIlroy and Thomas playing so well, but he did nothing in Canada to keep him off the short list this week, and lest we forget he finished runner up at the Charles Schwab just two weeks back. Scheffler posted a T7 at last year’s U.S Open, which is scary considering he wasn’t the golf cyborg that he is now. Fade this man at your own risk.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be the talk of the town this week in both the DFS and betting streets, as he won the U.S Amateur Championship at this very course back in 2013. He will jump into the top 10 in the rankings for me, not due to his success from nine years ago, but rather how great he’s been playing this season. The Englishman has yet to claim his maiden PGA TOUR title, but has been close plenty of times and certainly boasts the game to win a U.S Open due to his accuracy off-the-tee and his elite short game.

Some longer shots who present a real shot to win this week are Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood. Young, before his 60th place finish at the Memorial, had posted three consecutive top-three finishes and was absolutely locked in with all facets of his game. Additionally, despite being just 25 years old, Young has very few, if any, weaknesses in his game right now. He’s one of the longest drivers on TOUR and boasts an incredible short game. He can absolutely contend this week.

Fleetwood, after what felt like a two year malaise, is in the midst of a fantastic 2022 season, missing just one cut on the year while posting seven top-25 finishes. He’s got a pair of top-fives at this event in his career as well, including his heroic runner-up performance at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. What a way it would be for Fleetwood to capture his first career PGA TOUR victory than to take down a U.S Open. He sits at +6500 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Rory McIlroy +1000 2 Justin Thomas +1100 3 Scottie Scheffler +1400 4 Jon Rahm +1200 5 Xander Schauffele +1600 6 Collin Morikawa +3000 7 Shane Lowry +3500 8 Patrick Cantlay +2000 9 Viktor Hovland +3500 10 Matt Fitzpatrick +3000 11 Will Zalatoris +3000 12 Jordan Spieth +2800 13 Cam Smith +2200 14 Tony Finau +3500 15 Joaquin Niemann +4000 16 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 17 Daniel Berger +3500 18 Dustin Johnson +2800 19 Cameron Young +5000 20 Max Homa +4500 21 Corey Conners +6000 22 Tommy Fleetwood +6500 23 Mito Pereira +4500 24 Brooks Kopeka +4000 25 Davis Riley +8000

