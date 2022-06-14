F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada 2022

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Formula 1 returns to North America for the second time this season and to Canada for the first time since 2019. Montreal is a high-power track and the fourth high-power Grand Prix this season (Saudi Arabia, Australia and Azerbaijan).

The DraftKings AWS Grand Prix of Canada 2022 slate locks at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Charles Leclerc ($10,200) — Earlier this season, Leclerc benefited from Verstappen’s misfortune. The tides have turned and now Leclerc is looking up at the Red Bulls in the standings. In an even fight, sans the goddess Fortuna, Leclerc is just as fast as Max.

2. Max Verstappen ($11,200) — Max isn’t competing against 19 drivers. He is fighting the universe. Only fate can beat him. When Verstappen doesn’t catch a bad break, he wins.

3. Carlos Sainz ($9,400) — This has been some season for Sainz. He didn’t do anything wrong at Baku, except a minor error that cost him the pole. The mistake became irrelevant when his and three other Ferraris suffered mechanical failures.

4. Sergio Perez ($10,600) — Montreal is a power track with three DRS zones. The Red Bulls have the best straight-line speed in 2022. This should translate to a top-3 starting and finishing position for Checo.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($8,400) — The bouncing of his Mercedes in the DRS zones was dangerous according to Hamilton. Despite his discomfort, he still finished fourth. The Canadian Grand Prix isn’t quite as fast but it’s still fast. Hamilton will have to learn to deal.

6. Pierre Gasly ($6,400) — The power tracks with long straights play to the strengths of the quasi-Honda Red Bulls. Gasly’s Alpha Tauri was exceptional on the Azerbaijan straights and should be again in Canada.

7. George Russell ($9,000) — Mr. Consistent keeps piling up the points. Russell is a top-5 driver and when misfortune visits the Red Bulls and Ferraris, he steps onto the podium.

8. Sebastian Vettel ($5,000) — The last time Formula 1 raced at Montreal, Vettel led 67 laps and was the first to cross the finish line. However, a five-second penalty resulted in a second-place finish. Vettel is no longer with Ferrari, but he’s looked solid for Aston Martin over the last three races.

9. Esteban Ocon ($6,000) — Alpine’s Renault power units were very competitive at Baku last week. Other midfield teams were envious of their straight-line speed. Alpine will benefit from that speed in Montreal.

10. Daniel Ricciardo ($5,600) — The Grand Prix of Canada is not a high-downforce track. McLaren has struggled at high-downforce tracks, but they have competed like a proper midfield team at the power tracks (Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan).

