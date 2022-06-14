Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 14

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

I’m going to go with one of the platoon staples of Major League Baseball, Mr. Darin Ruf, who is $3,700 going up against Kris Bubic of the Royals. 8.30 expected ERA for Bubic, which is somehow better than his actual ERA, which is well over nine so far this season. Ruf has always crushed left-handed pitching, he’s got a 136 wRC+ against lefties in 2022. For his career, that number is even better, 151 wRC+. So under $4K, I think Ruf is in a really nice spot, and also he gives you some positional eligibility at both first base and outfield, so really easy to fit him into a lineup.

Steve Buchanan:

Staying with that team, with the lefty on the mound in Bubic, Austin Slater should be batting leadoff tonight for the Giants. He’s even cheaper, he’s only $2900 tonight, batting like I said in that leadoff spot. They don’t really start him against righties, but lefties, his numbers, that’s where it’s at—.336 wOBA, .204 isolated power and a 119 wRC+. Garion just mentioned how bad the numbers are for Bubic, and this is exactly why you take somebody like Slater, who’s going to be one of the cheaper leadoff hitters that you’ll get in this game. There is the potential that he will get pinch hit for later in the game, but nonetheless, he still should log at least three at-bats hitting at the top of the Giants lineup, who should not only be going over their team total but they should be beating up on Bubic in this game. So getting him at $2900 at the top of your lineup, that should be one of the better value plays on the board.

Garion’s Pick: Darin Ruf ($3,700)

Steve’s Pick: Austin Slater ($2,900)

