Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Rick Gehman make their 2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Picks previewing each player in the field for the 2022 U.S. Open.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $2.75M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

2022 U.S. Open — Picks & Preview | Player Notes | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

2022 U.S. Open — Player Profiles | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 Fantasy Football — INTRO/ADP | WR Busts | Rookie RB Rankings | WR Ranks

2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 60 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 16

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 U.S. Open: Key Stats

Good Drives Gained

Proximity 175+ Yards

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Bogey Avoidance

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 U.S. Open: Course

Course: The Country Club

Yardage: 7,264

Par: 70

Greens: Poa Annua

2022 U.S. Open: Past Winners

2021: Jon Rahm -6 (Torrey Pines)

2020: Bryson DeChambeau -6 (Winged Foot)

2019: Gary Woodland -13 (Pebble Beach)

2018: Brooks Koepka +1 (Shinnecock Hills)

2017: Brooks Koepka -16 (Erin Hills)

2016: Dustin Johnson -4 (Oakmount)

2015: Jordan Spieth -5 (Chambers Bay)

U.S. OPENS AT THE COUNTRY CLUB

1988: Curtis Strange -6

1963: Julius Boros +9

1913: Francis Ouimet +12

2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

High-End Value

Jordan Spieth

Shane Lowry

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

Second-Level Values

Cameron Young

Daniel Berger

Max Homa

Mid-Level Values

Corey Conners

Sungjae Im

Keegan Bradley

Sepp Straka

Scrub Values

Harry Hall

Taylor Montgomery

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.