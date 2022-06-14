Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Rick Gehman make their 2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Picks previewing each player in the field for the 2022 U.S. Open.
US Open DraftKings Trends, Bets, WeatherDifficult Holes
2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 60 & ties after 36 holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, June 16
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 U.S. Open: Key Stats
- Good Drives Gained
- Proximity 175+ Yards
- Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Bogey Avoidance
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 U.S. Open: Course
- Course: The Country Club
- Yardage: 7,264
- Par: 70
- Greens: Poa Annua
2022 U.S. Open: Past Winners
- 2021: Jon Rahm -6 (Torrey Pines)
- 2020: Bryson DeChambeau -6 (Winged Foot)
- 2019: Gary Woodland -13 (Pebble Beach)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka +1 (Shinnecock Hills)
- 2017: Brooks Koepka -16 (Erin Hills)
- 2016: Dustin Johnson -4 (Oakmount)
- 2015: Jordan Spieth -5 (Chambers Bay)
U.S. OPENS AT THE COUNTRY CLUB
- 1988: Curtis Strange -6
- 1963: Julius Boros +9
- 1913: Francis Ouimet +12
2022 U.S. Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler
Jon Rahm
High-End Value
Jordan Spieth
Shane Lowry
Second-Level Values
Cameron Young
Daniel Berger
Max Homa
Mid-Level Values
Corey Conners
Sungjae Im
Keegan Bradley
Sepp Straka
Scrub Values
Harry Hall
Taylor Montgomery
