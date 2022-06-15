Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 15

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Ian Happ at $3.4K going up against Ryan Weathers. Weathers is making his first major league start of the season, and he gave up a 41.7% hard-contact rate against right-handed hitters last season. Led to a 6.03 FIP right-handed hitters. Gave up a 38.1% fly-ball rate against right-hand hitters last season, as well. That’s pretty dangerous going up against guy like Happ, who’s got a .416 wOBA against lefties.

Garion Thorne:

I’m going go back to that Cleveland-Colorado game — just go to the other side for a second because you’ve got a pair of, I would say, underwhelming left-handed pitchers taking the mound tonight. Yonathan Daza has been one of the best hitters of left-handed pitching in all of baseball this season.

It’s a 49-plate-appearance sample size. He’s hitting .447 with an OPS of 1.002, which is not what you would expect from someone who does not have a home run yet this season, but he does sort of circumvent some of that worry, some of that lack of home run upside with the fact he’s likely going to be hitting second in this lineup. That’ll probably mean five played appearances tonight for Daza. I think he’s going to be able to do some damage.

He’s also the exact type of hitter, the real sweet-spot archetype you look for in DFS, aside from the power concerns. He just puts the ball in play. He never walks. He never strikes out. I mentioned the 49 played appearances against left-handed pitching, that’s led to 44 batted-ball events, so he’s not someone you’re going watch take strike after strike after strike hoping he would put a ball in play. He’s going to find some action tonight.

Nick’s Pick: Ian Happ ($3,400)

Garion’s Pick: Yonathan Daza ($3,400)

