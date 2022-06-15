NBA Picks for NBA Finals Game 6: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Celtics finally lost back-to-back playoff games. Can the Warriors finish them off on Thursday to win the 2022 NBA Finals?

Here’s how to best navigate Game 6 of the NBA Finals via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics have only won the first quarter once in the 2022 NBA Finals, and it was their first game of the series in Boston. Being at home may only mean so much to this Celtics team when it comes to the overall outcome, but it definitely carries weight in the opening quarter with Boston coming off such a rough loss and their backs being against the wall.

In that Game 3 win, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the first quarter. History doesn’t always repeat itself, but the Boston wing did rank among the NBA’s 10 best first-quarter scorers this season. With him coming off such a rough Game 5 — during which he shot 2-for-8 in the opening quarter — he’s in position to bounce back out the gates.

Wiggins has been right around this number in four of the five NBA Finals contests. He’s gone over this total the last two games, nearly hitting the over on points alone in Game 5; he did that while going 0-for-6 from deep, too.

Asking for 26 points again might be too much, but he scored between 17 and 20 points in three of the other NBA Finals four games. More importantly, he’s putting in serious work on the glass right now. Between his athleticism and energy, eight to 10 rebounds is absolutely in play in Game 6. Taking the over on his rebounds (7.5) is an option, but since that’s -140, I’d rather back his offensive role while the Celtics keep their focus on Steph Curry.

Although he wasn’t a great DFS option in Game 5, Smart maintained the trend we’re targeting in Game 6. He didn’t reach his normal seven-plus rebounds or assists quota, but Game 5 was yet another instance where Smart scored 18-plus points after a Celtics 2022 postseason loss. He’s done that in every game that followed a Celtics 2022 postseason loss, of course excluding the two instances he sat out due to injury. With the defensive focus still on Brown and Jayson Tatum, Smart is going to do everything he can to help force a Game 7.

Curry isn’t going to have another clunker like he did in Game 5, but I still have a hard time imagining this Celtics team losing three straight after all they’ve done throughout the postseason. Winning back-to-back against the Warriors might be too tough of a task for them, but Golden State knocking off the Celtics for the third time in a row seems like an even greater challenge. And as much as the Celtics are down in this series, it’s been their mistakes that’s led to this deficit – not necessarily big plays from the Warriors. With Ime Udoka placing an emphasis on the offense coming into Game 6, Boston can force a Game 7 and cover on Thursday.

