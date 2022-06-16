Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets for Celtics vs. Warriors Showdown on June 16

The Warriors took care of business at home, pulling away during the fourth quarter to win Game 5 of the NBA Finals. They have a chance to eliminate the Celtics in Game 6, but they’ll have to do so in Boston. This game also brings another opportunity to play the DraftKings Showdown contest, so let’s discuss some options to consider for your lineups, as well as a player to potentially avoid.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($17,400 CP): How crazy is it that Curry did not make a three-pointer in Game 5? Well, it snapped his streak of 233 straight games (regular season and playoffs) with at least one of them. That was the longest streak in NBA history. What’s odd is that it came on the heels of his masterpiece in Game 4 in which he hit seven three-pointers on his way to 43 points. After making at least five three-pointers in each of the first four games, expect him to bounce back in short order.

Jayson Tatum ($16,800 CP): Tatum is having a great series, scoring at least 40.8 DKFP in all five games. Even in Game 1 when his shot wasn’t falling, he found a way to provide value by dishing out 13 assists. He’s even hauled in double-digit rebounds in both of the last two games. His floor is as high as any player in this game, making him an ideal option for this important position.

UTIL Plays

Andrew Wiggins ($8,200): The Warriors have gone small, starting Otto Porter Jr. ($4,600) over Kevon Looney ($6,200) the last two games. The result was Wiggins grabbing 16 and 13 rebounds, respectively. He even carried the Warriors’ scoring attack in Game 5, providing 26 points on 12-for-23 shooting from the field. He’s been arguably their second-best player in this series, and he should continue to be one of the safer options in DFS given his important role.

Marcus Smart ($8,000): With the Celtics struggling to score in Game 5, Smart finished with just two assists. Prior to that, he had registered at least four assists in five straight playoff games. The good news is, he still managed to score 20 points, which means he’s now scored at least 18 points in four of the five games against Golden State. As the Celtics try to stay alive, the emotional leader of their team could thrive at home.

Grant Williams ($3,800): Anyone who is not a starter on either team isn’t very appealing right now. Many starters have been logging at least 40 minutes the last few games, which has put a damper on Williams’ minutes. However, if you want to take a chance on a bench player with a cheap salary, it might be better to roll with someone on the Celtics since they will have the home crowd behind them. With that line of thinking, Williams, who scored 18.3 DKFP at home in Game 3, could be viable.

Fades

Draymond Green ($7,000): Green is having a difficult time staying out of foul trouble. He’s fouled out three times in this series, including in Game 5. He’s been quiet on the offensive end, which isn’t a surprise given that he only had a 14.3 percent usage rate during the regular season. Even if he chips in with rebounds and assists, his lack of scoring upside makes it difficult to justify deploying him at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Celtics have usually been great at responding after a loss. Their losses in Games 4 and 5 were their first back-to-back losses since March. They haven’t lost three games in a row since December. Add in having the home crowd on their side, and the Celtics have a favorable chance of forcing a Game 7.

Final Score: Celtics 109, Warriors 103

