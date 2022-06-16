Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 16

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

Ezequiel Duran for the Rangers. This is not somebody you probably even know who it is off the top of your head, but he is very, very cheap (at) $2,500. Batting about sixth or seventh in the Rangers lineup, they’ve been flip-flopping him around a little bit there. But, since he’s been called up to the majors, he’s making a big impact for this team that needed an impact player. Against righties, .402 wOBA, .250 isolated power and a 168 wRC+, averaging 9.7 DraftKings fantasy points against righties.

So, somebody who’s near the bare minimum that you can take in the infield. Feels like a pretty nice value play for tonight going against the Tigers, who I couldn’t even name three players that are on that team right now, and I cover this league for a career, so it just goes to show the amount of talent that’s on the Tigers right now. Some people like them in the beginning of the season. How’s that working out for you? Big shock there. Tigers not making any big moves. So, I think Duran tonight (at) $2,500 really (is a) strong value.

Nick Friar:

Well, Steve’s over here dragging the Tigers — understandably so — but I do like the Tigers’ starting pitcher tonight at $5.9K. He can save you a lot of money, Beau Brieske. And just for the sake of argument: Miguel Cabrera, Javier Baez, Austin Meadows, Jonathan Schoop. You said you couldn’t name three Tigers players, there’s like five for you right there, Steve, so do better at your job please.

When you look at this Rangers lineup that Brieske is going up against tonight, they’re seventh in K rate against right-handers this season. Since May 20, their K rate has been a tick higher than the 23.8% rate that they’ve got going. Also, they’re bottom 10 in ISO and wOBA against right-handed pitching. And Brieske, I understand he’s had some really rough outings. You look at that season ERA, not exactly promising. But look at what he did in his last couple starts, too. He’s got a little bit of momentum going, and he did against two quality teams. That momentum can be huge for a rookie.

Steve’s Pick: Ezequiel Duran ($2,500)

Nick’s Pick: Beau Brieske ($5,900)

