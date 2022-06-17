Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 17

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Friday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire MLB segment below!

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I don’t know what the White Sox do in their minor league system, but they seem to just breed guys who can hit left-handed pitching exceedingly well. Even though you don’t really think of him too much as the household name, Jake Burger has been day to day, but it seems like reports are that he’s going to be back in the lineup tonight, and his numbers are staggering against left-handed pitching this season. He’s going up against a good one in Framber Valdez, who does not give up a lot of home runs or extra base hits. That’s something to keep in mind, but Burger is just $3,500 and he’s probably going to be hitting in the middle of this White Sox lineup. If he is available tonight, he’s hitting .400 against left-handed pitching. So far this season, no player in the American League with at least 40 plate appearances against southpaws has a higher expected wOBA within the split than Jake Burger at .534. He’s a couple points ahead of Mike Trout, so Jake Burger against lefties is a pretty good way to go.

Erik Halterman:

I’m going to go back to that same Phillies-Nationals game and talk about Lane Thomas at $3,200. He had really struggled through the end of May. A 61 wRC+ wasn’t earning regular playing time, but since the start of June, he’s turned things around dramatically hitting .327/.407/.615, and you always like when he’s against a lefty, which he will be against here. Bayley Falter was called up to start the second game in this double header. He has a career 5.18 ERA, mostly in relief. He doesn’t walk guys but doesn’t really do anything else. Thomas for his career has an .897 OPS against lefties versus a .674 OPS against righties. He’s one of those cheap lefty mashers who should hit at the top of the order that you really like rounding out a lineup when you get that matchup against a pretty easy southpaw.

