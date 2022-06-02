French Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Semifinals

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

We’re down to four at Roland Garros! The men’s French Open semifinals take place on Friday, and I’m back with more picks. This time around, I’m highlighting one bet I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for each of the semifinal matches.

Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev

The king of clay is on the verge of doing it once again. Heading into this tournament, I was very concerned about how Nadal’s foot would hold up. Five matches in, it’s been nothing but smooth sailing for Rafa.

After an incredibly entertaining quarterfinal victory over Novak Djokovic, these next two matches almost feel like a formality for Nadal. Zverev is in solid form and showcased rare resiliency against Carlos Alcaraz in his own quarterfinal match, but the truth is that the 25-year-old can’t compete with Nadal on clay.

A straight-set victory for Rafa is not out of the question here, but covering the 4.5-game spread is still doable if Sascha takes the match to four sets. Barring an improbable collapse, Nadal should cruise to his 10th French Open title in 13 years.

Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic

After a remarkable upset over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, Cilic is once again the underdog heading into Friday’s match. The logic behind those odds makes sense. Ruud has looked strong in his run to the semis and Cilic is coming off a long five-setter against a worthy opponent.

All of that said, I’d still lean towards Cilic advancing to the Final, and there’s value in taking him to win outright at +185 right now on DraftKings Sportsbook. With this pick, I’m buying a few games just in case things go south for the 33-year-old.

Cilic has run through the gauntlet of Daniil Medvedev and Rublev so far at Roland Garros. As long as his body holds up, one more victory over a top-ranked opponent is certainly achievable.

