Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Captain Plays for NBA Finals Game 1

DraftKings contributors Julian Edlow and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to discuss the Showdown contest for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Watch today’s entire episode of The Sweat below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: $2.25M Fantasy Basketball Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semis-Entry] (BOS vs GSW)

Opt-in and place a Same Game Parlay bet on Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and if your bet loses, DraftKings Sportsbook will credit your bet back as a Free Bet up to $10! Opt in at the DraftKings Sportsbook Promos page!

Bet the Game 1 Moneyline and win your bet if your team leads by 10+ points at any time, even if they lose the game! Opt in at the DraftKings Sportsbook Promos page!

Video Transcript

Julian Edlow:

I think as the series goes on, you see more of that star power and maybe you want to spend up a little more at captain. I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to see off the bat here, so I think it’s tough to justify paying up quite as much.

But if we want to go mid-range — if you watch the betting segment with Matt (Meiselman) and I earlier, we talked a lot about Al Horford because Rob Williams is either going to not play, which I kind of lean towards, or play and be limited because he just wasn’t the same guy that we saw earlier.

So, it’s a good matchup for Horford from a size perspective, in terms of scoring in the paint, getting more rebounds with a limited Williams and stepping out and shooting the three. I just see a balanced game there from Horford, and that’s kind of a balanced Captain’s Pick.

Jeff Pratt:

Julian, I’m right with you. I think Al Horford is a really good option here at $11.4K. I said it yesterday when I was on, but there are so many different lineups that these teams can run, so I’m wary of picking a role player at captain until we see a game and get a feel of how these guys are going to be used.

I know that Al Horford is going to play 30-plus minutes tonight. Regardless of (whether) the Warriors go big with Kevon Looney or small with Jordan Poole, there is a place for Horford on the court. And he doesn’t need to score a lot to produce from a fantasy perspective. He’s had double-digit rebounds in three of his last five games, at least three assists in every game since the end of April vs. the Nets and he’s really been racking up the blocks lately, too. So I’m rolling with a 35-year-old Horford. He’s apparently found the fountain of youth, as well.

I think there are a couple of options that you can look at paying down-wise. Derrick White is a guy who I highlighted. I think he’s going to see the floor a lot. But right now, I’m rolling with guaranteed production, and you’re getting that in Al Horford.

Julian’s Pick: Al Horford $11,400

Jeff’s Pick: Al Horford $11,400

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: $2.25M Fantasy Basketball Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semis-Entry] (BOS vs GSW)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.