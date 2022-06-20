Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 20

Major League Baseball gets another work week underway on Monday with a solid eight games on the schedule for DraftKings’ main fantasy baseball slate. Three of the eight games are divisional matchups including the Rays hosting the red-hot Yankees at the start of the slate and the Diamondbacks visiting the Padres in the final game of the night.

With 16 teams scheduled to take the diamonds across the Majors, there are several key matchups and injuries to monitor.

PITCHER

Stud

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($9,900) – While the Rays-Yankees showcase the two highest salaried pitchers on the slate, I’m pivoting to a Midwest matchup and going with Burnes instead. The reigning National League Cy Young winner has started the season just 4-4 but has a 2.52 ERA and 3.09 FIP to go with an 11.44 K/9 rate. He has actually been better on the road so far this season, but he still makes sense in this home matchup since he dominated St. Louis just four starts ago with seven shutout innings and 40 DKFP. He beat the Mets in his most recent outing, righting the ship after a couple of rocky outings to start the month. I like his upside and matchup enough to be more confident in him than in Gerrit Cole ($10,500) or Shane McClanahan ($10,300) in the AL East rock fight.

Other Options – Gerrit Cole ($10,500), Max Fried ($9,500)

Value

Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals ($6,400) – It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Thor in his first season with the Angels, but he has had some high points and seems very underpriced in this matchup against the Royals. He flashed his high ceiling with a dominant home start on May 24 against the Rangers, striking out five and allowing one run in eight innings for 27.6 DKFP. He has actually allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his past six starts but has gotten very little run support from L.A.’s struggling offense. Syndergaard gets a good matchup against the Royals, who have scored the fourth-fewest runs in the Majors this season and are hitting .237 as a team.

Other Options – Yu Darvish ($8,100), Josh Winckowski ($6,200)

INFIELD

Stud

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants ($5,600) – Swanson showed off the wheels with two steals on Sunday against the Cubs on his way to 22 DKFP. He has posted double-digit DKFP in six of his past nine contests and now has 11 stolen bases to go with his nine home runs on the year. Over the past 16 games, Swanson is hitting .369 with three homers, 13 runs scored, 13 RBI and a .441 wOBA. He has helped the Braves turn their season around while securing the second spot in the order and should be happy to come home following Atlanta’s road trip since he has hit .328 with a .404 wOBA at Truist Park this season.

Stud

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays ($4,000) – Torres tore up Toronto over the weekend with three multi-hit games North of the border. He went 7-for-13 with four doubles, a home run and an average of 19.3 DKFP per contest. The 25-year-old has hit eight of his 13 homers this season off of lefties and has a .429 wOBA against southpaws. He’ll face another lefty in McClanahan, against whom he has gone 6-for-11 with two doubles and a home run in their past meetings. Especially compared to the rest of the Yankees’ lineup, Torres is surprisingly affordable at $4K.

Other Options – Jake Cronenworth ($6,000), Anthony Rizzo ($5,500)

Value

Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($3,700) – Vaughn has been a staunch regular in my lineups this season and always seems underpriced given his production, upside and premier lineup spot with the White Sox. Typically batting second in the order, he has gone 28-for-73 (.384) over his past 17 games with five doubles, a home run and a .408 wOBA. He took the collar in Sunday’s game snapping a seven-game hitting streak that featured four multi-hit efforts, but he should be set to bounce back at home against José Berríos ($9,000) and the Blue Jays.

Value

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs ($2,000) – The Pirates’ plan to call up Cruz ahead of their Monday matchup with the Cubs. Cruz is the No. 3 prospect in the Pittsburgh system, per MLB Pipeline, and is expected to step in as the everyday shortstop. In Triple-A, the toolsy 23-year-old hit .232 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases. At 6-foot-7, the lefty brings plenty of raw power from the left side of the plate and also runs incredibly well. He is projected to hit leadoff in his debut Monday and went 3-for-9 with a home run in a two-game taste of the Majors last season. He’s an exciting prospect with a high ceiling, and getting him at the minimum salary either at SS or in the OF is a great deal for Monday night.

Other Options – Matt Chapman ($3,400), Jonathan Villar ($3,200)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals ($5,600) – Trout has homered in three straight contests and finished a five-game weekend series against the Mariners with five home runs, including dingers that accounted for the game-winning run in each of the final three matchups. He has clearly put a mid-May swoon behind him and has gone 14-for-38 (.368) with eight home runs over his past 11 games, resulting in a crazy .684 ISO and .608 wOBA over that span. On the season, he’s hitting .352 with a .491 wOBA against lefties and is hitting .368 with a .531 wOBA at home. Against Kris Bubic ($6,100) at Angel Stadium, all the splits indicate he’ll remain scorching hot on Monday night.

Stud

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($5,300) – Robert enters this series with the Blue Jays riding a 10-game hitting streak that includes multiple hits in four of his six most recent contests. He had a pair of doubles and five RBI in his past two games, posting 21 and 12 DKFP in Houston. Robert has averaged 10.6 DKFP over his hitting streak with a .329 wOBA and brings some added speed upside with three stolen bases over that stretch as well.

Other Options – Aaron Judge ($6,300), George Springer ($5,100)

Value

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers ($3,400) – Duran hit leadoff and played CF in four straight games after being called up from Triple-A before getting a day off on Sunday. The speedy 25-year-old has thrived in Worcester, hitting .305 with six homers, 11 stolen bases and a .395 wOBA. If he gets another shot in the leadoff spot, he brings an extremely high ceiling atop a strong lineup in a good matchup against Alex Faedo ($7,200) at Fenway.

Value

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox ($2,100) – On the other side of the same matchup, Greene is another young OF who brings an extremely high ceiling at a very minimal investment. Greene is the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and has quickly risen through the minors after being taken No. 5 overall in the 2019 MLB draft. Greene has already shown off a good plate approach, working four walks in his first two games and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and 14 DKFP on Saturday in his MLB debut. The Tigers have shown a willingness to play their young players heavily to this point in the season, and Greene should be a fixture the rest of the way. He brings elite power and contact skills, making him an attractive addition at this bargain price point.

Other Options – Alek Thomas ($2,900), Jack Suwinski ($2,200)

TEAMS TO STACK

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox – In his season debut, Lance Lynn ($5,800) was knocked around for 10 hits and three runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings by the Tigers. He’ll make his second start of the year against the Jays, and while I like Lynn’s long-term outlook, I also like a Toronto stack in this specific matchup Monday. Nine of the 10 hits he surrendered in that outing came against lefties, who had an insane .647 wOBA against him. That’s an extremely small sample size, obviously, but last year lefties had a .296 wOBA against him while righties only had a .231 wOBA. Toronto’s left-handed hitters are mostly value options like Raimel Tapia ($2,600) and Cavan Biggio ($2,900), but the Blue Jays always bring plenty of power potential with the usual right-handed stacking options George Springer ($5,100), Bo Bichette ($5,700), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800) and Teoscar Hernández ($4,700). Matt Chapman ($3,400) is only 2-for-15 against Lynn in their past meetings but both hits were home runs, and Springer has also had some success against him in the past, going 6-for-21 with a home run.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates – The Cubs are a nice affordable stack to consider as they open their series in Pittsburgh by facing JT Brubaker ($6,900). Brubaker is 0-7 in his 13 starts with a 4.50 ERA and 4.24 FIP. He has allowed 21 runs and four homers in three straight losses in his past three starts. The Cubs have already faced him twice this season, scoring eight runs with a .344 wOBA over 8 2⁄ 3 innings. His splits are favorable for batters from both sides of the plate, although lefties have hit five of the nine homers he has allowed while posting a .328 wOBA against him this season. Jonathan Villar ($3,200) is 4-for-7 with two home runs in his career against Brubaker, and Ian Happ ($3,600) has also had success, going 5-for-16 with two doubles. Christopher Morel ($3,700) and Willson Contreras ($4,900) are strong options at the top of the order, and there are plenty of value options further down the order including Nico Hoerner ($3,200), Rafael Ortega ($2,200) and Alfonso Rivas ($2,000).

