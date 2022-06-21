Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for June 21

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for today’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire MLB segment below!

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

I’m with Steve in that I think this Baltimore-Washington game has the potential to be really high scoring. You’ve just got a pair of underwhelming starting pitchers, and specifically on Washington’s side, a terrible bullpen. They’ve got the second-highest bullpen FIP in all of baseball at 4.47, and I think that Ryan Mountcastle can really take advantage of that.

Mountcastle is $3,900 tonight—quietly been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. In the month of June, Mountcastle has an isolated power above .370 and a 180 wRC+. So he is not lacking in power, he is not lacking in upside, and he’s less than $4K tonight, again, going into a matchup where I don’t really fear any possible arm that the Washington Nationals can throw at him.

Steve Buchanan:

Going with the Tigers—Spencer Torkelson is quietly starting to hit for the Tigers a little bit. I know a lot of the attention has been toward Riley Greene for the past couple of days or so, but Torkelson is starting to hit a little bit—.333 over the past week, has a couple of extra-base hits in that time, three games over double-digit fantasy points during that as well.

He has dropped near the bare minimum, and now he’s going up against Rich Hill, the lefty obviously—I’ve never been a big Rich Hill fan at any point in my life, even though he’s pitching for the Boston Red Sox. I wasn’t thrilled about that, but there he is, okay. Old man Mountain on the mound tonight, throwing every curveball imaginable—I think this is a good spot for Torkelson. Rich Hill has had extreme peaks and valleys throughout his tenure for the Red Sox—Torkelson, with the way he’s been hitting as of late, near the bare minimum, I think it’s a good spot to grab him and be a nice value in your lineup.

Garion’s Pick: Ryan Mountcastle ($3,900)

Steve’s Pick: Spencer Torkelson ($2,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.