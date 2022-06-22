NASCAR Picks: NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

NASCAR heads to Nashville for the second time and races at the track that was abandoned a decade ago. Everyone celebrated the removal of this boring cookie-cutter track from the schedule. Last season, NASCAR returned but not because the track changed — the city changed. The market is huge, so NASCAR came crawling back. The racing wasn’t as terrible as expected last season, but it was the typical lap turner with limited passing. As always, trust the spreadsheet but also trust your eyes. Here are the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville, which gets underway Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET.

Ally 400 Race Winner

Ryan Blaney +1200 to win

Betting on raw speed or talent is a fool’s errand. The Next Gen car has leveled the playing field. There is a horse race in the development of these new cars, but no one is pulling away. Even when JGR or Hendrick have a discernible advantage, it doesn’t matter that much. Pit road, mechanical failures (mainly tires) and dirty air have been the great equalizers. The hope was that the new car with ground effect aerodynamics would be more racey. Instead it has been an abject failure. The car was poorly designed, rushed, and on top of that, there was/is a parts shortage. The media and NASCAR are in full spin mode, but when Kyle Busch is suggesting that NASCAR simply tear out the underbodies for an emergency test at Martinsville — there are serious problems.

NASCAR’s nightmare is a bettor’s dream. Longshots are in play. Nothing is certain in 2022. NASCAR bets can get killed week to week, but through perseverance and strategy, a couple big hits will surely come and mitigate the losses along the way. In the current environment, the sketchy Next Gen car has not opened the door for extreme long shots, but most of the cars inside the top 20 have a legit shot — 13 drivers have won. That’s counting Blaney’s All-Star race win, and that win should count because Texas is a single-groove intermediate track with limited passing. Not only does that make it similar to Nashville, but the banking is similar. Teams set up for the flat banked turns 1 and 2 at Texas. If a team had a good setup for the Next Gen car at Texas, then they should be a step ahead at the flat, intermediate track in Nashville. At the most recent race at an intermediate track, also a flat track, Ryan Blaney recorded the most laps inside the top 5 (68%) at Gateway (WWT), and he earned the second-best Real Rating with a score of 0.94 (a statistic that comprehensively synthesizes a driver’s race).

Driver Props

Matchups — Head 2 Head — Denny Hamlin vs. Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney +100

This season started out strong for Blaney but then he faded. After an off week and a road course race, the current stretch of intermediate ovals continues. Blaney and Team Penske have been resurgent during this meat-and-potatoes portion of the schedule. Logano has two wins (Darlington and Gateway), but Blaney has been just as fast. At Gateway, Blaney was one of the few drivers able to pass in traffic, and he was the best when it came to passing inside the top 10. Nashville will present similar challenges.

Matchups — Head 2 Head — Chase Elliott vs Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain -110

The Trackhouse Racing cars are for real. They have absolutely nothing left to prove. The cars are fast and their drivers are bona fide. This shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s been a long time coming. Their coming out party — technically, Chastain’s — dates back to last season’s inaugural race at Nashville. Chastain finished second with his Chip Ganassi team (the same team now works for Trackhouse Racing).

Matchups — Head 2 Head — Martin Truex Jr. vs Joey Logano

Joey Logano +100

When the schedule normalized in May, Logano stepped forward as a championship front runner. He won at the steeply banked high-wear intermediate track at Darlington and the flat track at Gateway. Although he did not lead the most laps in either race or put on a clinic, he did win both races in similar fashion. He stayed near the front all day and closed in the end. This is not a DFS pick, it’s a bet on who will finish better. Only the last lap matters. Logano has been better on the last lap.

