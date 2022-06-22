Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Travelers Championship

RotoWire’s Len Hochberg joins The Sweat to give his top DraftKings fantasy golf plays for the Travelers Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Len Hochberg:

I talk to you and Geoff (Ulrich) and Reid (Fowler) all the time about these guys (who) I turn to on short courses. Brendon Todd, again, he’s $7,900. Thirteenth last time out in Canada, he did not make it into the U.S. Open. He was 11th here two years ago. Brendan Steele, a course horse, he’s $7,700. And way down at $6,400, another short-course guy I really like: Tyler Duncan. More time than not will make the cut (at) a short course. His numbers are just so starkly different from longer tracks and shorter tracks.

Len’s Pick: Brendon Todd ($7,900), Brendan Steele ($7,700), Tyler Duncan ($6,400)

