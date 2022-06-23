NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville slate locks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. Justin Allgaier ($10,800) — The last time the Xfinity Series was at an oval track was Memorial Day weekend. It’s time to jog our memories. The first order is Justin Allgaier. He had the best driver rating at Dover and Darlington, the third-highest rating at Texas and the second at Charlotte.

2. Josh Berry ($11,000) — The JR Motorsports cars have been fast this season, and their drivers have been phenomenal. Berry has won two of the last four intermediate track races (Dover and Charlotte).

3. Ty Gibbs ($11,300) — If this were 2020 or 2021, Gibbs could win 10 Xfinity Series races in the No. 54 JGR Toyota. Unfortunately, it’s 2022 and the JRM cars are monsters. Gibbs looks great, but the competition at the top is fierce.

4 . Trevor Bayne ($9,700) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota is fast enough to win. Bayne has enough talent and experience to beat the JR Motorsports cars. If Bayne has a very good day on pit road, then he will likely be in the optimal lineup.

5. Noah Gragson ($11,700) — Is Gragson finally having his breakthrough season? Is it his new crew chief Luke Lambert? Has something clicked for Gragson? Either could be true, but one thing is for sure, this season he is driving the best JRM Chevy he’s ever raced. Fast cars tend to make drivers look good.

6. AJ Allmendinger ($10,000) — His road course win at Portland doesn’t have much bearing on this race. However, the adversity that he overcame in that race speaks volumes about Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger has one poor finish this season (19th at Charlotte). The other 13 are top-10 finishes with an average finish of fifth.

7. Daniel Hemric ($8,400) — The Kaulig Racing cars have been good, but JRM is great. Ty Gibbs is great. Hemric cannot compete with them. His car cannot match their speed, and he has not been able to match the talent of his competitors.

8. Sam Mayer ($9,200) — His first Xfinity Series win is just around the corner. Before the Portland road race, Mayer had a streak of four consecutive top-5 finishes. He has a top-5 finish in seven of the last nine races.

9. Brandon Jones ($9,400) — Last season at Nashville, Jones finished sixth. He ran the sixth-most laps inside the top 10 and the sixth-most laps inside the top 5. The late race restarts did not go his way. Otherwise, he would have finished inside the top 3.

10. Ryan Preece ($8,900) — This car was fast at Charlotte. Preece finished fifth and earned five hog points. The sim driver is trying to revitalize his career, so he’s going to be aggressive. He wants to be out front proving himself. That means leading meaningless laps, but in DFS, meaningless laps are points.

11. Austin Hill ($8,600) — Nashville could be very interesting. Hill earned a top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series race at Nashville last season. He’s an interesting long shot pick to win. Worth noting in DFS, Hill has been in the optimal lineup four times this season. That’s tied for the fifth-most.

12. Parker Retzlaff ($5,900) — The whiz kid is back in a Ryan Sieg car. Their cars are fast and the kid is fast. He finished 10th at Richmond, 12th at Martinsville and 17th at Dover. Those are challenging tracks. A top-15 finish at Nashville does not seem like a stretch.

13. Ryan Sieg ($7,700) — Through the first 11 races, Sieg finished 11th or better in 10 of those races. Over the last three races, he’s finished 35th, 32nd and 16th. The week off came at the perfect time. Expect Sieg to regroup and return to his top-10 form.

14. Kyle Sieg ($5,200) — It’s been awhile since Kyle Sieg has raced, but this RSS car has been doing just fine without him. C.J. McLaughlin earned a spot in the optimal lineup in each of the last two intermediate track races (Charlotte and Texas). Sieg was optimal way back in February at Fontana.

15. Jeb Burton ($6,600) — The 2022 Jeb Burton isn’t nearly as good as the 2021 Jeb Burton. Our Motorsports is a step down from Kaulig Racing, but it hasn’t been as much of a step down as one would think. Burton’s average driver rating rank is 16th. This is a very cheap price for a borderline top-15 driver.

