Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Thinks Celtics Fans Crossed the Line With Draymond Green

On the latest episode of the “Point Forward” podcast, Steve Kerr joined Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala to give his thoughts on the interactions between Celtics fans and Draymond Green during the recently concluded NBA Finals. Kerr was specifically bothered by the “F-You Draymond” chants, and even went as far as saying that it might have rattled Draymond a bit, especially with his young son in the building to witness it.

Here’s the full quote:

“I thought they crossed the line. I’m all for booing guys, cheering for your own team. The appropriate cheer, if you want to go down that path, is ‘so and so sucks, so and so sucks.’ You don’t say that, when they were saying ‘F-You Draymond’, like twenty thousand people, I thought of Draymond’s kid. Five years old, sweet kid, like the nicest kid. I mean, every time he sees me, he’s like ‘Hi Coach Kerr!’ He’s the greatest little guy, he comes to practice all the time, a sweet and innocent little guy and he’s got to sit there and watch as his dad gets cussed out by twenty thousand drunk fans. You know people don’t think of it in those terms when you’re watching from the outside and I do think it rattled Draymond a little bit.”

"Point Forward" is a podcast that touches on "ball, business and culture" and it features former NBA player Evan Turner and current NBA veteran Andre Iguodala. Iguodala is notably a member of the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, giving him a unique perspective on the Draymond Green incident that Coach Steve Kerr referred to.

Full episodes of “Point Forward” can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts. There are also upcoming episodes that have already been scheduled, for July 1 with Andrew Wiggins and July 8 with Joe Lacob.

