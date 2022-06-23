Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Tight Ends for 2022

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat and discuss the top NFL tight ends for the 2022 season.

Pearce Dietrich:

It’s Mark Andrews, and it’s not even close — over 100 receptions and 1,300 yards receiving last year. I think Andrews is going to get even bigger and better this season. Yes, if the running backs come back, maybe that's going to hurt his potential, but I don't think so. The team still ran the ball a lot last season. If the line is healthy, if his quarterback is healthy, if his running backs are healthy, that’s just going to take more of the attention away. Teams are going to have to honor the run, and Andrews is going to have an even bigger season.

Darren Waller could also benefit from Davante Adams being there. Sort of the way Travis Kelce had great seasons because teams had to focus on Tyreek Hill. Speaking of Kelce, I don't know if he will be as dynamic with Tyreek Hill gone. But he’s still too big for cornerbacks to cover and still to fast for safeties and linebackers. Those are the guys that I would target. Kittle is a little too mercurial. I like Kyle Pitts next season. He’s on the precipice of being a star in this league, but who’s his quarterback? Andrews is the guy.

Geoff Ulrich:

Mark Andrews is really interesting. I would side with Pearce, as well. I think he’s got a very good shot at being the top tight end in football. You look at what Andrews did last year. He increased his routes run by over 200. The Ravens passed the ball a little bit more than people thought last year. That really helped Mark Andrews. Some people are calling for a little bit of regression because they think the Ravens are suddenly going to run the ball more and they’re not going to pass. The Ravens were still one of the lowest passing teams in the league last year. I still think Mark Andrews is going to get plenty of routes run, plenty of targets, and now there is no Marquise Brown. I think Mark Andrews is really good. He’s just hitting his stride. He’s basically operating as the WR1 in that offense.

I would prefer him over Kelce, especially at their current ADPs. I think two tight ends that could pop up and perhaps challenge — George Kittle could definitely bounce back. He’s still very dynamic — he’s got to stay on the field. And I think T.J. Hockenson is just a player that I still think there is a little bit more on tap. I know he is connected to Jared Goff, but I think there is a little bit more you can get out of T.J. Hockenson, and I look at him as a potential value down in the draft at tight end.

